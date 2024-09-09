Report: Michigan among top 5 in nation for creating energy jobs and projects

A new report by 5 Lakes Energy says Michigan is among the top five of states in the U.S. for clean energy job creation and projects, and attributes it to the state's own ambitious clean energy goals, combined with investments from the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

Courtney Bourgoin is with Evergreen Action. The group supported the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and commissioned the 5 Lakes Energy report. Bourgoin said it's no accident that Michigan is leading many other states in clean energy development.

"Where you see a difference between a state that's willing to step out and really be strong on things like clean energy — that's what Michigan has done," Bourgoin said. "We wouldn't be seeing this job growth, these massive new investments going to communities, so yeah, Michigan has really just layered onto that."

The report says Michigan has attracted 62 major clean energy projects, created more than 21,000 jobs, and received over $26 billion in new investments.

The report says by 2040, Michigan will see more than $30 billion in IRA investments.

The report also says the state's greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by nearly 90% by 2040 — and the resulting reduction in pollution means the state will avoid nearly $30 billion in health care costs by then.