© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: Michigan among top 5 in nation for creating energy jobs and projects

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Isabella Wind project
Apex Clean Energy
Isabella Wind project

A new report by 5 Lakes Energy says Michigan is among the top five of states in the U.S. for clean energy job creation and projects, and attributes it to the state's own ambitious clean energy goals, combined with investments from the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

Courtney Bourgoin is with Evergreen Action. The group supported the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and commissioned the 5 Lakes Energy report. Bourgoin said it's no accident that Michigan is leading many other states in clean energy development.

"Where you see a difference between a state that's willing to step out and really be strong on things like clean energy — that's what Michigan has done," Bourgoin said. "We wouldn't be seeing this job growth, these massive new investments going to communities, so yeah, Michigan has really just layered onto that."

The report says Michigan has attracted 62 major clean energy projects, created more than 21,000 jobs, and received over $26 billion in new investments.

The report says by 2040, Michigan will see more than $30 billion in IRA investments.

The report also says the state's greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by nearly 90% by 2040 — and the resulting reduction in pollution means the state will avoid nearly $30 billion in health care costs by then.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change renewable energy
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton