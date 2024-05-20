Bird Flu detected in three new Michigan dairy herds

Three new affected herds, located in Clinton, Gratiot, and Ionia counties, have detected avian influenza, commonly referred to as 'Bird Flu.'

The identification of these cases was made possible through the efforts of the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, with confirmation testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

To address the concerning spread of the virus, experts recommend the implementation of biosecurity measures. MSU recommends the following:

For Human Hygiene:



Wear clean clothes and shoes to the farm

Wash hands frequently

Have dedicated footwear for the farm

Do not eat or drink around animals or in the barn

Pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe , however do not drink raw milk.

, however do not drink raw milk. Reduce the flow of people between farm sites

For Cattle Farm Biosecurity: