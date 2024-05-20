Bird Flu detected in three new Michigan dairy herds
Three new affected herds, located in Clinton, Gratiot, and Ionia counties, have detected avian influenza, commonly referred to as 'Bird Flu.'
The identification of these cases was made possible through the efforts of the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, with confirmation testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories.
To address the concerning spread of the virus, experts recommend the implementation of biosecurity measures. MSU recommends the following:
For Human Hygiene:
- Wear clean clothes and shoes to the farm
- Wash hands frequently
- Have dedicated footwear for the farm
- Do not eat or drink around animals or in the barn
- Pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe, however do not drink raw milk.
- Reduce the flow of people between farm sites
For Cattle Farm Biosecurity:
- Trucks and trailers transporting cattle should be cleaned and disinfected
- Isolate and limit direct contact with the home herd for a minimum of two weeks when introducing new cattle
- Disinfect equipment and tools used on other farms prior to bringing it on the farm