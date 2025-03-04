Ukrainian-Americans rally for homeland in war with Russia, disappointed with Trump administration's lack of support

Waving Ukrainian flags, dozens of Ukrainian-Americans took to the streets Tuesday night in Warren, to show their support amid major changes in U.S. policy toward the war with Russia.

President Donald Trump said he favors a peace deal.

“I am working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine,” Trump told a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Trump used his speech to Congress to talk about his proposal to foster peace in Ukraine, where he has unceremoniously upended the policies of the Biden administration in a matter of just weeks.

On Monday, Trump ordered a freeze to U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, ending years of staunch American support for the country in fending off Russia’s invasion.

“God bless a free and democratic Ukraine,” one of the speakers at Tuesday night’s pro-Ukraine rally in Warren said to cheers.

Speakers outside the Ukrainian Cultural Center voiced support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Many in the crowd carried signs expressing disappointment with President Donald Trump’s shift in U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine.

“That strategy to me is one that is confusing and really flies in the face of really wanting to have a peace that is just,” said Larysa Blysniuk, one of the organizers of the rally.

Many in the crowd carried signs linking President Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But some hoped the United States will restart military support for Ukraine, and back a “just peace” with agreements to prevent further Russian aggression.

“No one wants peace more than Ukraine,” said Andrew Powers, with the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan.