Chaos ends Flint city council meeting

Monday’s Flint city council meeting ended in chaos as city police officers scuffled with protesters.

More than a dozen Flint police officers clashed with protesters. Many of the protesters were still angry that the city’s police broke up a demonstration on the city budget and other issues in downtown Flint Sunday.

For hours before the scuffle broke out, the protesters railed against the city’s police, often punctuated with obscenities.

When the city council called for one of the protesters to be removed from the meeting, the anger in the room spilled over.

The Flint Police Department issued a statement after the meeting, reading in part, "The Flint Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of everyone attending public meetings. Any act of violence, threats, or unlawful behavior undermines the democratic process and will not be tolerated."

The statement went on to say the department is reviewing additional security measures and protocols to prevent future incidents and to maintain the integrity and safety of all civic gatherings.

In the end there were no injuries, except possibly to the city’s already bruised reputation.

Councilwoman Tonya Burns was at a loss for words as she watched police officers escorting dozens of protesters from city hall.

“I’m sad for our community today,” said Burns, “I’m sad that our community got this angry.”

Earlier in the meeting, the divided Flint city council failed to approve next year’s spending plan. The council is split over dipping into the city’s reserves to pave over a $4 million gap in the budget.

It’s the second year in a row that the council has failed to approve the city budget by the deadline mandated by the city charter.

The city still has time to get its financial house in order under state law.

Meanwhile, in August, voters in the city’s third ward are scheduled to vote to pick a new city council member, which could help it move forward.

Last fall, Councilman Quincy Murphy died, leaving the council in two evenly divided factions, four to four. The division has stalled city business in Flint ever since.