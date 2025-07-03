Things you can do if your pet is frightened by fireworks

Chances are that you’ll hear some fireworks this Fourth of July holiday period.

State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland is with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). She suggests that if your pet is bothered by the noise, keep them inside. Put them in a separate place and bring their favorite toys. Turn on the radio or TV to help drown out the noise of the fireworks.

She says if you're expecting guests, watch the door, because your pet might think it’s a chance to run from the noise.

“If you open a door and they are scared, they may see that as an opportunity to go find a place where they feel safer,” Wineland said.

Your pet might also disappear into a closet or under a bed.

“It’s also super common for them to need to hide in a place that they normally would not try to get into. So, you may find them trying to get into places that you would never expect them to go to,” Wineland added.

Keep your pet on a leash, even if your yard is fenced in.

She also suggests your animals have ID tags or registered microchips in case they run.

If you find an animal without its owner, MDARD suggests your contact local animal control or law enforcement.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), more animals go missing around July 4 than any other time of the year. That means the period around Independence Day is one of the busiest for local animal shelters.

