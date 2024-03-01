Auchter's Art: Stand for something

It's fair to say that these have not been the best of times for the Michigan Republican Party. They've recently experienced statewide losses, a leadership crisis, diminishing donations, infighting, actual fighting, scandal, and general dysfunction.

For the upcoming election, it is understandable how Michigan Democrats might be tempted to run on a platform of "we're not them." But voters — at least the undecided ones, the ones who actually sway elections — need something more than that.

It's easy to point to what you're against — it takes effort to thoughtfully consider and then articulate what you're for. That's what worked for Reagan. That's what worked for Obama. We'll see if Michigan Democrats figure it out.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.