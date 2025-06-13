© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red banner that reads "public media is under threat. here's how you can help." it contains logos for michigan public and protect my public media.

Here are 23 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 13-15)

Michigan Public | By Miles Anderson
Published June 13, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT

Michigan is a big state with a lot to do. So, Michigan Public meticulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

2025 Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Palooza
6/14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
545 S Main St, Frankenmuth, MI
Free

Michigan Renaissance Festival
6/14, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
12600 Dixie Hwy Holly, Michigan
$12.95-22.95

Battle Creek Cereal Festival
6/14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
McCamly St. starting at Michigan to Hamblin Ave., Battle Creek
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Ann Arbor Asian Market Night
6/13, 5-9 p.m.
315 Detroit St Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival 2025: Ann Arbor District Library
6/14 - 6/15, 11a.m.-6 p.m.
AADL downtown and Michigan Theatre
Free

“31st Annual Juneteenth” Ann Arbor Branch of the NAACP
6/14 12-6 p.m.
Wheeler Park, N. Fourth Ave. at Depot St
Free

“Full Moon Campfire”: Southeast Michigan Land Conservancy
6/14 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
LeFurge Woods
2452 N. Prospect, Superior Township
Free

Metro Detroit

Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds
6/13-6/15, Friday: 7:10 p.m., Saturday: 1:10 p.m., Sunday: 12:05 p.m.,
Comerica Park
Prices vary

Northville Art House Art Market
6/13 - 6/15, Friday: 3-8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday: 10a.m. - 3 p.m.
Downtown Northville
Free

United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience (18+)
6/13, 8 p.m.
431 E. Congress St., Detroit
$24

2025 Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration
6/14, 12-6 p.m.
360 W. 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights
Free

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival
6/13 - 6/15 11a.m.-11 p.m.
Calder Plaza
Free

The Official Pride Bar Crawl
6/14, 4-12 p.m.
69 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids
$10

West Michigan’s Loving Day Celebration
6/14, 11-3 p.m.
Grand Rapids Children's Museum
11 Sheldon Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
Free

Stop the Violence Father’s Day picnic
6/14 - 6/15 3-8 p.m.
Dickinson Park
1635 Willard Ave SE, Grand Rapids
Free

Kalamazoo

Vicksburg Old Car Fest 2025
6/13 - 6/14, 8-5 p.m.
104 S Main St, Vicksburg, MI
Free

BioBlitz at the Bird Sanctuary
6/14, 9-3 p.m.
W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary
12685 East C Avenue, Augusta, MI
Free.

Juneteenth Celebration
6/14, 1-7 p.m.
Bronson Park, Kalamazoo
Free

Slap Your Tail Comedy’s 3rd Annual Pride Show
6/14, 9-11:30 p.m.
Dormouse Theatre
1030 Portage Street, Kalamazoo
$15.38

Lansing

Rear View Mirror June Summer Fun Party
6/13, 6-10 p.m.
Williamston Brookshire Inn and Golf Club
205 West Church Street, Williamston, MI
Free

Follow Your Dreams Open Drag & Burlesque Open Stage & Pride Dance Party
6/14, 8 p.m.
The Avenue Cafe
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
Free

Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Negro League Commemorative Softball Games
6/14, 11:30a.m. -5 p.m.
Benjamin Davis Park
5500 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing
Free

Brunch & Lunch Sunday Family Day at Lansing Shuffle
6/15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing
Free
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsInstagramTikTokGrand RapidsAnn ArborDetroitKalamazoo
Miles Anderson
Miles Anderson is a Digital Media Intern for Michigan Public. He is a rising senior at the University of Michigan studying English and sociology.
See stories by Miles Anderson
Related Content
  • 1st Annual Michigan Food Truck &amp; Craft Beverage Festival
    Food Truck Festivals of America is bringing the 1st Annual Michigan Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival to Ionia Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 21st, from Noon to 6PM (VIP hour 11 AM to Noon).
    20 of Michigan’s best local food trucks will dish out fan favorites, and assorted drinks will be available to wash it all down. A lively artisan market will feature local vendors offering unique crafts and goods.
    This 2025 festival will be a day full of great drinks, fabulous food, lawn games, music, and fun for the whole family.
    Most importantly - bring your friends and family, lawn chairs, blankets, and soak in the sun!
  • Gerald Ford Library Open House
    You're Invited! The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library welcomes you to come and explore the many ways we can enhance your next event with our new A/V capabilities!

    Join us for soft drinks and nibbles from local caterers, a tour of the venue, and a 20% off coupon good toward your next rental fee.

    Limited free parking available.

    Please rsvp to Terra at terra.brock@nara.gov by Jun 20, 2025.
  • Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll
    MIOCA is proud to present our annual Shake Your Teal Feathers awareness event!

    Join us during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at The Meadows at Millennium Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Bring the whole family to participate in our 1-mile run/walk and enjoy an ice cream at the finish. While you have your ice cream, browse our silent auction and raffle.

    Come together to raise awareness, show support for those affected by ovarian cancer, and enjoy a sweet treat.

    Survivor registration is free!
  • Puppy Yoga!
    🐶🧘‍♀️ PUPPY YOGA! 🧘‍♀️🐶

    Come stretch, smile, and snuggle with Adele’s 12 adorable puppies at one of TWO puppy yoga events! These sweet babies are ready to meet you and melt your heart. 100% of the proceeds go to Make a Difference Rescue!

    📅 Sunday, June 22nd at 2:30pm

    📍 8 Fold Yoga - Hamtramck

    🧘‍♂️ Spaces are very limited so don’t wait!

    Text 248-343-3468 to sign up
    Support rescue pups + treat yourself to a feel-good yoga flow — it’s a win-win! 🐾