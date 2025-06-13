Here are 23 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 13-15)

Food Truck Festivals of America is bringing the 1st Annual Michigan Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival to Ionia Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 21st, from Noon to 6PM (VIP hour 11 AM to Noon).

20 of Michigan’s best local food trucks will dish out fan favorites, and assorted drinks will be available to wash it all down. A lively artisan market will feature local vendors offering unique crafts and goods.

This 2025 festival will be a day full of great drinks, fabulous food, lawn games, music, and fun for the whole family.

Most importantly - bring your friends and family, lawn chairs, blankets, and soak in the sun!



