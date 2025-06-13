Here are 23 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 13-15)
Michigan is a big state with a lot to do. So, Michigan Public meticulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
2025 Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Palooza
6/14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
545 S Main St, Frankenmuth, MI
Free
Michigan Renaissance Festival
6/14, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
12600 Dixie Hwy Holly, Michigan
$12.95-22.95
Battle Creek Cereal Festival
6/14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
McCamly St. starting at Michigan to Hamblin Ave., Battle Creek
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Ann Arbor Asian Market Night
6/13, 5-9 p.m.
315 Detroit St Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival 2025: Ann Arbor District Library
6/14 - 6/15, 11a.m.-6 p.m.
AADL downtown and Michigan Theatre
Free
“31st Annual Juneteenth” Ann Arbor Branch of the NAACP
6/14 12-6 p.m.
Wheeler Park, N. Fourth Ave. at Depot St
Free
“Full Moon Campfire”: Southeast Michigan Land Conservancy
6/14 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
LeFurge Woods
2452 N. Prospect, Superior Township
Free
Metro Detroit
Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds
6/13-6/15, Friday: 7:10 p.m., Saturday: 1:10 p.m., Sunday: 12:05 p.m.,
Comerica Park
Prices vary
Northville Art House Art Market
6/13 - 6/15, Friday: 3-8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday: 10a.m. - 3 p.m.
Downtown Northville
Free
United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience (18+)
6/13, 8 p.m.
431 E. Congress St., Detroit
$24
2025 Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration
6/14, 12-6 p.m.
360 W. 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights
Free
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival
6/13 - 6/15 11a.m.-11 p.m.
Calder Plaza
Free
The Official Pride Bar Crawl
6/14, 4-12 p.m.
69 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids
$10
West Michigan’s Loving Day Celebration
6/14, 11-3 p.m.
Grand Rapids Children's Museum
11 Sheldon Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
Free
Stop the Violence Father’s Day picnic
6/14 - 6/15 3-8 p.m.
Dickinson Park
1635 Willard Ave SE, Grand Rapids
Free
Kalamazoo
Vicksburg Old Car Fest 2025
6/13 - 6/14, 8-5 p.m.
104 S Main St, Vicksburg, MI
Free
BioBlitz at the Bird Sanctuary
6/14, 9-3 p.m.
W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary
12685 East C Avenue, Augusta, MI
Free.
Juneteenth Celebration
6/14, 1-7 p.m.
Bronson Park, Kalamazoo
Free
Slap Your Tail Comedy’s 3rd Annual Pride Show
6/14, 9-11:30 p.m.
Dormouse Theatre
1030 Portage Street, Kalamazoo
$15.38
Lansing
Rear View Mirror June Summer Fun Party
6/13, 6-10 p.m.
Williamston Brookshire Inn and Golf Club
205 West Church Street, Williamston, MI
Free
Follow Your Dreams Open Drag & Burlesque Open Stage & Pride Dance Party
6/14, 8 p.m.
The Avenue Cafe
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
Free
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Negro League Commemorative Softball Games
6/14, 11:30a.m. -5 p.m.
Benjamin Davis Park
5500 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing
Free
Brunch & Lunch Sunday Family Day at Lansing Shuffle
6/15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing
Free