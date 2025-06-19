© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red banner that reads "public media is under threat. here's how you can help." it contains logos for michigan public and protect my public media.

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 20-22)

Michigan Public | By Miles Anderson
Published June 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT

Michigan has an area of about 97,000 square miles, which is pretty big to say the least. That means that there's a lot to do across the state so, Michigan Public meticulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour
6/20, 4 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
$66

Brighton's Country Boots & Beats Festival
6/21, 12-11 p.m.
Downtown Brighton Millpond Trail, Brighton
Free

Curious at Crossroads: Oddities Fest
6/21-6/22, 11-5 p.m.
Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad 6140 N Bray Rd., Flint
$9

Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival
6/19-6/22, Fri 3, Sat 8 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.
50935 Atwood St, New Baltimore
$30

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Ann Arbor Summer Festival
6/20 - 6/22, 5:00 p.m.
Ingalls Mall & downtown Ann Arbor
Free

Thunder Over Michigan
6/20 - 6/22, Fri 2-8 p.m. Sat & Sun 10:30 - 5 p.m.
Willow Run Airport 801 Willow Run Airport, Ypsilanti
$75-245

Ypsilanti’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration
6/20 - 6/22, 11 a.m.
301 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Free

Big Play Day
6/21, 10-2 p.m.
University of Michigan Nichols Arboretum 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor
Free

Metro Detroit

Historic Base Ball
6/21, 1 p.m.
Greenfield Village - Walnut Grove 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn
$39

Southwest Sounds
6/21, 6 p.m.
MexicantownCDC - Mercado Plaza 2826 Bagley St., Detroit
Free

Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC — Pride Night
6/21, 4 p.m.
3201 Roosevelt Street, Hamtramck
$26

Keith Urban featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins
6/22, 7 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston
$77

Grand Rapids

Solstice Festival
6/20-6/21, 7 p.m.
Speciation Cellars 928 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapid
Free

Romance Author Panel
6/20, 5 p.m.
Turnstiles 526 Stocking Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
21+ one drink minimum

Hudsonville Balloon Days
6/20 - 6/22, 3-9 p.m.
Hudsonville Fairgrounds 5900 48th Street, Hudsonville
Free

Grand Rapids Pride Festival
6/21 - 6/22, 12 p.m.
Calder Plaza
Free

Kalamazoo

Burrell Juneteenth Celebration
6/21, 12-7 p.m.
Spring Valley Park 2600 Mt. Olivet Rd, Kalamazoo
Free

Cheetah Chase 5K
6/21, 6:30-10 a.m.
Binder Park Zoo 7400 Division Dr, Battle Creek, MI 49014
$70

Kalamazoo Growlers Bark in the Park Night
6/21, 6:35 p.m.
Homer Stryker Field 251 Mills St, Kalamazoo
Prices vary

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
6/21, 10-3 p.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo
$10

Lansing

517 Juneteenth Weekend
6/19 - 6/22, Fri 5:30-8 p.m. Sat 3:30-10:30 Sun 6:30 p.m.
REO Town Lansing, 1149 S Washington Ave, Lansing
Free

Charlotte Bluegrass Festival
6/20 - 6/22, 11:15 a.m.
Eaton County Fairgrounds 1025 S Cochran Rd, Charlotte
$37.64

Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Freedom Festival
6/20 - 6/22 Fri 4 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.
St Joseph Park, 2125 W Hillsdale St, Lansing
Free

East Lansing Summer Solstice Jazz Festival
6/20 - 6/21 Fri 5:30 p.m., Sat 3 p.m.
Downtown East Lansing
Free

Tags
Community Upcoming EventsInstagramTikTokGrand RapidsAnn ArborDetroitKalamazoo
Miles Anderson
Miles Anderson is a Digital Media Intern for Michigan Public. He is a rising senior at the University of Michigan studying English and sociology.
See stories by Miles Anderson
Related Content
  • Summer Kids Film Series
    This summer Emagine Theatres invite you to beat the heat and jump into the world of animated adventures! June 20th- August 22nd 2025 Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for details.
    Emagine will once again be offering their Summer Kids Movie Series where tickets are only $3.00 per person and Magic Pack concessions are only $5! Each week guests of all ages are welcome to revisit a different blockbuster animated movie the whole family is sure to love.
    Locations: All Emagine Theatre locations in Michigan
    Dates: June 20, 2025 through August 15, 2025
    June 20-27: THE GARFIELD MOVIE (2024) (PG)
    June 27-July 4: THE BAD GUYS (2022) (PG)
    July 4-11: LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE (2022) (PG)
    July 11-18: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE (2016) (PG)
    July 18-25: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 (2019) (PG)
    July 25-August 1: THE WILD ROBOT (2024) (PG)
    August 1-8: DESPICABLE ME 4 (2024) (PG)
    August 8-15: KUNG FU PANDA 4 (2024) (PG)
    August 15-22: TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023) (PG)
  • Juneteenth At Emagine Royal Oak
    Select Emagine theatres will be honoring the Juneteenth holiday by showing JUST MERCY and KING RICHARD to guests, providing them an opportunity to experience films that will honor black actors/actresses, writers, directors, and filmmakers. Juneteenth is a US holiday celebrated on June 19 that recognizes the end of slavery and celebrates the culture and achievements of African Americans. For the past five years, Emagine Entertainment has partnered with United Negro College Fund (UNCF), whose mission it is to create a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education – preparing them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers. Guests will be able to purchase tickets for these two films for only $5 each with ticket sales benefiting UNCF.
  • 1st Annual Michigan Food Truck &amp; Craft Beverage Festival
    Food Truck Festivals of America is bringing the 1st Annual Michigan Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival to Ionia Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 21st, from Noon to 6PM (VIP hour 11 AM to Noon).
    20 of Michigan’s best local food trucks will dish out fan favorites, and assorted drinks will be available to wash it all down. A lively artisan market will feature local vendors offering unique crafts and goods.
    This 2025 festival will be a day full of great drinks, fabulous food, lawn games, music, and fun for the whole family.
    Most importantly - bring your friends and family, lawn chairs, blankets, and soak in the sun!
  • Gerald Ford Library Open House
    You're Invited! The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library welcomes you to come and explore the many ways we can enhance your next event with our new A/V capabilities!

    Join us for soft drinks and nibbles from local caterers, a tour of the venue, and a 20% off coupon good toward your next rental fee.

    Limited free parking available.

    Please rsvp to Terra at terra.brock@nara.gov by Jun 20, 2025.