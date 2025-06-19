Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 20-22)
Michigan has an area of about 97,000 square miles, which is pretty big to say the least. That means that there's a lot to do across the state so, Michigan Public meticulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour
6/20, 4 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
$66
Brighton's Country Boots & Beats Festival
6/21, 12-11 p.m.
Downtown Brighton Millpond Trail, Brighton
Free
Curious at Crossroads: Oddities Fest
6/21-6/22, 11-5 p.m.
Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad 6140 N Bray Rd., Flint
$9
Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival
6/19-6/22, Fri 3, Sat 8 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.
50935 Atwood St, New Baltimore
$30
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Ann Arbor Summer Festival
6/20 - 6/22, 5:00 p.m.
Ingalls Mall & downtown Ann Arbor
Free
Thunder Over Michigan
6/20 - 6/22, Fri 2-8 p.m. Sat & Sun 10:30 - 5 p.m.
Willow Run Airport 801 Willow Run Airport, Ypsilanti
$75-245
Ypsilanti’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration
6/20 - 6/22, 11 a.m.
301 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Free
Big Play Day
6/21, 10-2 p.m.
University of Michigan Nichols Arboretum 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor
Free
Metro Detroit
Historic Base Ball
6/21, 1 p.m.
Greenfield Village - Walnut Grove 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn
$39
Southwest Sounds
6/21, 6 p.m.
MexicantownCDC - Mercado Plaza 2826 Bagley St., Detroit
Free
Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC — Pride Night
6/21, 4 p.m.
3201 Roosevelt Street, Hamtramck
$26
Keith Urban featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins
6/22, 7 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston
$77
Grand Rapids
Solstice Festival
6/20-6/21, 7 p.m.
Speciation Cellars 928 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapid
Free
Romance Author Panel
6/20, 5 p.m.
Turnstiles 526 Stocking Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
21+ one drink minimum
Hudsonville Balloon Days
6/20 - 6/22, 3-9 p.m.
Hudsonville Fairgrounds 5900 48th Street, Hudsonville
Free
Grand Rapids Pride Festival
6/21 - 6/22, 12 p.m.
Calder Plaza
Free
Kalamazoo
Burrell Juneteenth Celebration
6/21, 12-7 p.m.
Spring Valley Park 2600 Mt. Olivet Rd, Kalamazoo
Free
Cheetah Chase 5K
6/21, 6:30-10 a.m.
Binder Park Zoo 7400 Division Dr, Battle Creek, MI 49014
$70
Kalamazoo Growlers Bark in the Park Night
6/21, 6:35 p.m.
Homer Stryker Field 251 Mills St, Kalamazoo
Prices vary
Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
6/21, 10-3 p.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo
$10
Lansing
517 Juneteenth Weekend
6/19 - 6/22, Fri 5:30-8 p.m. Sat 3:30-10:30 Sun 6:30 p.m.
REO Town Lansing, 1149 S Washington Ave, Lansing
Free
Charlotte Bluegrass Festival
6/20 - 6/22, 11:15 a.m.
Eaton County Fairgrounds 1025 S Cochran Rd, Charlotte
$37.64
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Freedom Festival
6/20 - 6/22 Fri 4 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.
St Joseph Park, 2125 W Hillsdale St, Lansing
Free
East Lansing Summer Solstice Jazz Festival
6/20 - 6/21 Fri 5:30 p.m., Sat 3 p.m.
Downtown East Lansing
Free