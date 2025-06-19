Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 20-22)

Select Emagine theatres will be honoring the Juneteenth holiday by showing JUST MERCY and KING RICHARD to guests, providing them an opportunity to experience films that will honor black actors/actresses, writers, directors, and filmmakers. Juneteenth is a US holiday celebrated on June 19 that recognizes the end of slavery and celebrates the culture and achievements of African Americans. For the past five years, Emagine Entertainment has partnered with United Negro College Fund (UNCF), whose mission it is to create a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education – preparing them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers. Guests will be able to purchase tickets for these two films for only $5 each with ticket sales benefiting UNCF.