© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 1-3)

Michigan Public | By Miles Anderson
Published July 31, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Did you know that the state of Michigan has some of the oldest mountains in the world and are in contention for the oldest mountains in North America? Yes, you read that right: Michigan's Porcupine Mountains are believed to be two billion years old. That's older than both the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachian Mountains. Now with an eye towards the future, Michigan Public scrupulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Dearborn Homecoming Festival 2025
8/1-8/3 12-10:30 p.m.
Ford Field Park, 22051 Cherry Hill Rd., Dearborn
Free

Blue Water SandFest
8/1-8/3 10 a.m.
Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park 2802 Omar Street, Port Huron
Free

Frankenmuth Flower Festival
8/1-8/3 All day
Grandpa Tiny's Farm 7775 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth
Free

Belle Isle Art Fair
8/2-8/3 Sat. 10-7 p.m. Sun. 11-5 p.m.
Belle Isle State Park, 1 Casino Way, Detroit
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Ani Mari Goes East Tour w/ North Ingalls
8/1 8 p.m.
The Ark 316 S Main St Ann Arbor
$24

Ann Arbor Pride
8/21 2-9 p.m.
Main Street Ann Arbor
Free

Milan Carfest
8/2 9 a.m.
Wilson Park, 89 Wabash Street Milan
$12

20th Annual LEGO Contest
8/3 9-6:30 p.m.
Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel, 3200 Boardwalk, Ann Arbor
Free

Metro Detroit

Cyndi Lauper — Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour
8/1 7:30 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston
$47 and up

Barenaked Ladies with special guests Sugar Ray and Fastball
8/2 7 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston
$36 and up

Earth, Wind & Fire Live in Concert
8/2 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit
$53 and up

Katy Perry — The Lifetimes Tour
8/3 7 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit
$72 and up

Grand Rapids

COLLIDE Series 25
8/1-8/3 Fri. 7 p.m. Sat. 7 p.m. Sun. 2 p.m.
St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
$35

Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival 2025
8/1-8/3 Times vary
Calder Plaza, 351 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Free

Pickle Festival
8/2-8/3 9 a.m.
Ed Dunneback & Girl's Farm Market, 3025 6 Mile Road NW Grand Rapids
$8.95

Tigers Jaw
8/2 8 p.m.
The Pyramid Scheme, 68 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids
$33.45

Kalamazoo

deadbeatdad, crystal trench, and DJ deathbong
8/1 8 p.m.
Bell’s Brewery and Eccentric Café, 355 E Kalamazoo Ave Kalamazoo
$13.63

USTA Boys’ 18 & 16 National Championships 2025
8/1-8/10 Times Vary
1200 Academy Street, Kalamazoo
$10-100

Tour de Zoo
8/2 6 p.m.
Binder Park Zoo, 7400 Division Drive, Battle Creek
$45-50

Concerts in the Park: ZION LION
8/3 4-5 p.m.
359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203 Kalamazoo
Free

Lansing

Ingham County Fair
8/1-8/2 12 p.m.
Ingham County Fairgrounds, 700 E Ash St., Mason
$10.00

Paper Lanterns, LVRS, Dogsneeze, Glen
8/1 8 p.m.
Grewal Hall at 224, 224 South Washington Square, Lansing
$16.33

A Night at the Soul Lounge: Afterglow Fest
8/2 6-1 a.m.
Lansing Shuffle, 325 Riverfront Dr., Lansing
$10

Art Fair at the Ledges (formerly Island Art Fair)
8/2 10-5 p.m.
133 Fitzgerald Park Dr., Grand Ledge
Free
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsInstagramTikTokGrand RapidsAnn ArborDetroitKalamazoo
Miles Anderson
Miles Anderson is a Digital Media Intern for Michigan Public. He is a rising senior at the University of Michigan studying English and sociology.
See stories by Miles Anderson
Related Content
  • The Moth: Childish (Aug. 7, 2025)
    The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

    CHILDISH: Prepare a five-minute story about feeling young. Ditching second period or calling out “sick” from work. Middle school crushes or puppy love that had you feeling 16 again. Chasing ice cream trucks, building pillow forts, and losing stuffed animals. Whether it's temper tantrums, tattle tales, or tumultuous inner-toddlers...it's time to grow up. Tag! (no take backs times infinity)
  • Community Campfire
    6pm-8pm at Porvoo Park in Hancock.

    August 6, 13, 20, 27.

    Free event.

    Make Smores, Sing songs. Play outdoor games. Crafts. Remember God's blessings. Make new friends. Meet your neighbors. All ages welcome. For more information email: office@KGM.church or call: 906-370-1388..
  • Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Hosts: Somm Slam Dinner at Andiamo Pasta &amp; Chops
    Back by popular demand, Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is thrilled to the next Somm Slam event. This August 13, Andiamo Pasta & Chops in Clinton Township will be hosting a Somm Slam dinner event where Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Sommelier Lisa Ribaudo will pair against wine specialist at Kobrand Wine & Spirits, Ted Ross, in a dueling dinner battle of the wines. Guests will enjoy an evening of fun and flavor as they relish in a three-course dinner with wine pairings.

    Guests 21+ are welcome to attend. All guests must present their ID upon arrival.
    Space is limited.

    $79 per person*
    *Does not include tax or gratuity.
    Tickets are available now at www.AndiamoPastaChops.com under “Happenings”
  • Spark Your Path2TECH: Hacking Into Bold Tech Careers ️
    Are you 18–26, wondering how to actually break into tech? Turn your curiosity into a new career!

    This Friday, NPower Michigan and Total Wireless are hosting a free community event to help Detroiters (including military connected individuals) enter careers in tech.

    “Spark Your Path2Tech: Hacking into Bold Tech Careers” will feature hands-on career resources, networking opportunities, and direct connections to free training and job pathways in Michigan’s growing tech economy.

    ﻿What You'll Experience?﻿

    -Live Hacking Demo: See behind the mask of hackers - explore the real tools hackers use and how to see past their tricks (yes, we’re showing you how the pros do it!).

    -Tech + Data Analytics: How they connect—and where YOU fit in.

    -Career Pathways: Real talk on breaking into tech with limited experience through NPower's no-cost training program.

    -Meet the Community: Network with other ambitious young adults, the NPower team, and see how Total Spark is supporting the community.

    -Grab some light bites + swag

    It’s all possible through Total Spark, a new social impact initiative from Total Wireless in partnership with Empower Work, that champions working students who are balancing academic pursuits with career aspirations.﻿

    ﻿﻿﻿Ready to hack your way into tech? Sign up now!