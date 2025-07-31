Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 1-3)

Did you know that the state of Michigan has some of the oldest mountains in the world and are in contention for the oldest mountains in North America? Yes, you read that right: Michigan's Porcupine Mountains are believed to be two billion years old. That's older than both the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachian Mountains. Now with an eye towards the future, Michigan Public scrupulously scoured event calendars across the state to find a sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events in an effort to make deciding your weekend plans a little easier. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Dearborn Homecoming Festival 2025

8/1-8/3 12-10:30 p.m.

Ford Field Park, 22051 Cherry Hill Rd., Dearborn

Free

Blue Water SandFest

8/1-8/3 10 a.m.

Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park 2802 Omar Street, Port Huron

Free

Frankenmuth Flower Festival

8/1-8/3 All day

Grandpa Tiny's Farm 7775 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth

Free

Belle Isle Art Fair

8/2-8/3 Sat. 10-7 p.m. Sun. 11-5 p.m.

Belle Isle State Park, 1 Casino Way, Detroit

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Ani Mari Goes East Tour w/ North Ingalls

8/1 8 p.m.

The Ark 316 S Main St Ann Arbor

$24

Ann Arbor Pride

8/21 2-9 p.m.

Main Street Ann Arbor

Free

Milan Carfest

8/2 9 a.m.

Wilson Park, 89 Wabash Street Milan

$12

20th Annual LEGO Contest

8/3 9-6:30 p.m.

Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel, 3200 Boardwalk, Ann Arbor

Free

Metro Detroit

Cyndi Lauper — Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour

8/1 7:30 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston

$47 and up

Barenaked Ladies with special guests Sugar Ray and Fastball

8/2 7 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston

$36 and up

Earth, Wind & Fire Live in Concert

8/2 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

$53 and up

Katy Perry — The Lifetimes Tour

8/3 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit

$72 and up

Grand Rapids

COLLIDE Series 25

8/1-8/3 Fri. 7 p.m. Sat. 7 p.m. Sun. 2 p.m.

St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

$35

Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival 2025

8/1-8/3 Times vary

Calder Plaza, 351 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Free

Pickle Festival

8/2-8/3 9 a.m.

Ed Dunneback & Girl's Farm Market, 3025 6 Mile Road NW Grand Rapids

$8.95

Tigers Jaw

8/2 8 p.m.

The Pyramid Scheme, 68 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids

$33.45

Kalamazoo

deadbeatdad, crystal trench, and DJ deathbong

8/1 8 p.m.

Bell’s Brewery and Eccentric Café, 355 E Kalamazoo Ave Kalamazoo

$13.63

USTA Boys’ 18 & 16 National Championships 2025

8/1-8/10 Times Vary

1200 Academy Street, Kalamazoo

$10-100

Tour de Zoo

8/2 6 p.m.

Binder Park Zoo, 7400 Division Drive, Battle Creek

$45-50

Concerts in the Park: ZION LION

8/3 4-5 p.m.

359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203 Kalamazoo

Free

Lansing

Ingham County Fair

8/1-8/2 12 p.m.

Ingham County Fairgrounds, 700 E Ash St., Mason

$10.00

Paper Lanterns, LVRS, Dogsneeze, Glen

8/1 8 p.m.

Grewal Hall at 224, 224 South Washington Square, Lansing

$16.33

A Night at the Soul Lounge: Afterglow Fest

8/2 6-1 a.m.

Lansing Shuffle, 325 Riverfront Dr., Lansing

$10

Art Fair at the Ledges (formerly Island Art Fair)

8/2 10-5 p.m.

133 Fitzgerald Park Dr., Grand Ledge

Free