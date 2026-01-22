Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 23 - 25)
The snow is relentless this year, but it won't keep us inside! If you need a fun, new activity to brave the cold, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Noquemanon Ski Marathon
1/23-1/24 | All Day
Al Quaal Recreation Area - 501 Poplar Street, Ishpeming, MI
Prices Vary
Winterfest
1/22-1/25 | All Day
Mulligan’s Hollow - Mulligan Drive, Grand Haven, MI
Free
One-Act Festival
1/23-1/25 | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Harvey Theatre - 4000 Hwy M-137, Interlochen, MI
Free
Heikinpaiva Mid-Winter Festival
1/24 | All Day
435 Quincy Street, Hancock, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week
1/19-1/23 | All Day
Downton - Ann Arbor
Free
Literati Presents: Jennette McCurdy
1/23 | 7 p.m.
Rackham Auditorium - 915 East Washington Street Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
1/23 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Deepfakes, AI, and the Future of Trust
1/23 | 6:30 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library - 343 S 5th Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons
1/22 - 1/25 | 7:30 p.m.
Locations Vary
Prices Vary
STOMP
1/23-1/24 | 7:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Michigan Central Race Days
1/19-1/30 | All Day
The Station at Michigan Central - 2001 15th Street, Suite 101, Detroit, MI
Free
Detroit Auto Show
1/14-1/25 | All Day
Huntington Place - 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226
$26.48
Grand Rapids
Ann Arbor Film Festival Traveling Tour
1/23 | 7 p.m.
Wealthy Theatre - 130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Grand Rapids Home Show
1/23-1/25 | All Day
Crossroads Mall - 6650 S. Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI
Free
Beer City Pepper Fest
1/24 | All Day
The Intersection - 133 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15
Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan
1/24 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI
$11
Kalamazoo
Primary Trust
1/23-2/1 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour
1/23 | 7 p.m.
Wings Event Center - 3600 Vanrick Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Paint Your Pet
1/25 | 2 p.m.
Sit & Stay Winery - 260 E Michigan Avnue, Kalamazoo, MI.
$40
Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
1/24 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo, MI
$5
Lansing
12 Incompetent Jurors
1/24-25 | 7 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$20
Cirque Kalabanté
1/23 | 7:30 p.m.
Cobb Great Hall - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
The Great Solar System Adventure
1/25 | 2:30 p.m.
Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI
$5.50
MSU Spartans vs Minnesota Golden Gophers
1/23-1/24 | 6 p.m.
Munn Ice Arena - 509 Birch Road, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary