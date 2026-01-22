Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 23 - 25)

The snow is relentless this year, but it won't keep us inside! If you need a fun, new activity to brave the cold, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Noquemanon Ski Marathon

1/23-1/24 | All Day

Al Quaal Recreation Area - 501 Poplar Street, Ishpeming, MI

Prices Vary

Winterfest

1/22-1/25 | All Day

Mulligan’s Hollow - Mulligan Drive, Grand Haven, MI

Free

One-Act Festival

1/23-1/25 | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Harvey Theatre - 4000 Hwy M-137, Interlochen, MI

Free

Heikinpaiva Mid-Winter Festival

1/24 | All Day

435 Quincy Street, Hancock, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week

1/19-1/23 | All Day

Downton - Ann Arbor

Free

Literati Presents: Jennette McCurdy

1/23 | 7 p.m.

Rackham Auditorium - 915 East Washington Street Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles

1/23 | 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Deepfakes, AI, and the Future of Trust

1/23 | 6:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor District Library - 343 S 5th Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

1/22 - 1/25 | 7:30 p.m.

Locations Vary

Prices Vary

STOMP

1/23-1/24 | 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Michigan Central Race Days

1/19-1/30 | All Day

The Station at Michigan Central - 2001 15th Street, Suite 101, Detroit, MI

Free

Detroit Auto Show

1/14-1/25 | All Day

Huntington Place - 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226

$26.48

Grand Rapids

Ann Arbor Film Festival Traveling Tour

1/23 | 7 p.m.

Wealthy Theatre - 130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Grand Rapids Home Show

1/23-1/25 | All Day

Crossroads Mall - 6650 S. Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI

Free

Beer City Pepper Fest

1/24 | All Day

The Intersection - 133 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

$15

Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan

1/24 | All Day

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI

$11

Kalamazoo

Primary Trust

1/23-2/1 | 7:30 p.m.

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour

1/23 | 7 p.m.

Wings Event Center - 3600 Vanrick Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Paint Your Pet

1/25 | 2 p.m.

Sit & Stay Winery - 260 E Michigan Avnue, Kalamazoo, MI.

$40

Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo

1/24 | All Day

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo, MI

$5

Lansing

12 Incompetent Jurors

1/24-25 | 7 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

$20

Cirque Kalabanté

1/23 | 7:30 p.m.

Cobb Great Hall - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

The Great Solar System Adventure

1/25 | 2:30 p.m.

Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI

$5.50