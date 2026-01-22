© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 23 - 25)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST

The snow is relentless this year, but it won't keep us inside! If you need a fun, new activity to brave the cold, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Noquemanon Ski Marathon
1/23-1/24 | All Day
Al Quaal Recreation Area - 501 Poplar Street, Ishpeming, MI
Prices Vary

Winterfest
1/22-1/25 | All Day
Mulligan’s Hollow - Mulligan Drive, Grand Haven, MI
Free

One-Act Festival
1/23-1/25 | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Harvey Theatre - 4000 Hwy M-137, Interlochen, MI
Free

Heikinpaiva Mid-Winter Festival
1/24 | All Day
435 Quincy Street, Hancock, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week
1/19-1/23 | All Day
Downton - Ann Arbor
Free

Literati Presents: Jennette McCurdy
1/23 | 7 p.m.
Rackham Auditorium - 915 East Washington Street Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
1/23 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Deepfakes, AI, and the Future of Trust
1/23 | 6:30 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library - 343 S 5th Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons
1/22 - 1/25 | 7:30 p.m.
Locations Vary
Prices Vary

STOMP
1/23-1/24 | 7:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Michigan Central Race Days
1/19-1/30 | All Day
The Station at Michigan Central - 2001 15th Street, Suite 101, Detroit, MI
Free

Detroit Auto Show
1/14-1/25 | All Day
Huntington Place - 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226
$26.48

Grand Rapids

Ann Arbor Film Festival Traveling Tour
1/23 | 7 p.m.
Wealthy Theatre - 130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Grand Rapids Home Show
1/23-1/25 | All Day
Crossroads Mall - 6650 S. Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI
Free

Beer City Pepper Fest
1/24 | All Day
The Intersection - 133 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15

Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan
1/24 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI
$11

Kalamazoo

Primary Trust
1/23-2/1 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour
1/23 | 7 p.m.
Wings Event Center - 3600 Vanrick Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Paint Your Pet
1/25 | 2 p.m.
Sit & Stay Winery - 260 E Michigan Avnue, Kalamazoo, MI.
$40

Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
1/24 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo, MI
$5

Lansing

12 Incompetent Jurors
1/24-25 | 7 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$20

Cirque Kalabanté
1/23 | 7:30 p.m.
Cobb Great Hall - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

The Great Solar System Adventure
1/25 | 2:30 p.m.
Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI
$5.50

MSU Spartans vs Minnesota Golden Gophers
1/23-1/24 | 6 p.m.
Munn Ice Arena - 509 Birch Road, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitKalamazooTikTokInstagram
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • Pints North - Great Lakes Trivia (Feb. 18, 2026)
    Get your game face on—Season 4 of Pints North Great Lakes Trivia is here!

    We’ve got three rounds of brand-new questions covering everything from our deepest waters to our wildest inhabitants. All hosted by the Points North podcast team.

    Whether you’re a local legend or just here for the beer, come for the trivia and stay for the swag.

    What’s in it for you?

    *Bragging rights as the smartest person at the bar.
    *The chance to snag our newly designed pint glasses.
    *A great night out with friends.

    It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s open to the public. See you there!
  • The Moth: Love Hurts (2/3/26 - Ann Arbor)
    The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

    LOVE HURTS: Prepare a five-minute story about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love, the misery of good love gone bad, or the anguish of unrequited love. Situationships, friend break-ups, bad romances. The good, the bad, and the ugly that you survived...or you inflicted. A love that "Hurts So Good."