© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Genesee County Sheriff credits "red herring" with helping to catch a suspected killer

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published July 29, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
“This is an investigative tool that was used…and your ability to tell that story…to identify and find a killer," Swanson told reporters Monday outside the Fenton Township home where 38-year-old Orhan Hosic was found dead July 6.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
“This is an investigative tool that was used…and your ability to tell that story…to identify and find a killer," Swanson told reporters Monday outside the Fenton Township home where 38-year-old Orhan Hosic was found dead July 6.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says he used a “red herring” through the news media to help catch a suspected killer.

On July 6, 38-year-old Orhan Hosic was found dead in his Fenton Township home.

Within days, investigators believed 29-year-old Omar Brogdon was their likely suspect. Swanson says the two men were involved in a business transaction, after meeting through Facebook Marketplace.

But investigators did not know Brogdon’s whereabouts.

Just before a July 9 press briefing, the sheriff’s department obtained information suggesting Brogdon was monitoring news media coverage of the case and may watch Sheriff Swanson’s Facebook live broadcast of his news media briefing.

Swanson said at a news conference Monday, he decided to tell reporters the investigation was in fact “stalled”, when in fact it was not.

“I wanted him to know that he could come out from under the shadows…he could not destroy evidence…he doesn’t need to cause we didn’t know who it was,” said Swanson, “All the while we knew he was following those stories.”

Brogdon was arrested last week. He’s been charged with multiple felony crimes, including murder.

The sheriff describes his use of what he calls “a red herring” through the news media as an “investigative tool.”
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System chris swansongenesee county sheriffmurdermisinformation
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody