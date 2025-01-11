Genesee County launches an anti-shoplifting task force

A pilot program will target stiffer sentences for shoplifters in part of Genesee County.

Nationally, store owners say shoplifters have become bolder and are costing them more money.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the new task force focuses on increased collaborative law enforcement efforts and firm prosecution.

“We’re seeing more and more repeat offenders. Larger volumes of stolen merchandize,” said Leyton, “And we’re seeing organized rings of shoplifting activity that’s gone far beyond petty theft.”

Leyton said a Genesee County man was recently sentenced to five years in state prison for being a repeat shoplifting offender.

The pilot program is starting in Burton. The task force will involve city officials and representatives from local retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot.

Burton Mayor Duane Haskins said it’s important to address shoplifting, and not just for store owners. He said it’s important to people shopping at local businesses.

“They want to shop and they want to feel safe,” said Haskins.

Leyton said the plan is to eventually expand the pilot program to other parts of the county.

Leyton stressed that firmer prosecution is not the only way his office is addressing the shoplifting problem.

The long-time prosecutor noted homelessness and addiction are also reasons for shoplifting.

“We are not walking away from trying to help people who are stealing because they’re addicted … who are stealing because they’re homeless,” said Leyton, “I still believe in trying to help people before we take them and put them in the Department of Corrections.”

