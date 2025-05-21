© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Michigan AG dismisses charges against remaining 3 U of M pro-Palestinian protesters

Michigan Public | By Beenish Ahmed
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:43 PM EDT
Sammie Lewis, left, one of seven pro-Palestine protesters charged with felonies following a police raid on a tent encampment at the University of Michigan, addresses supporters after the state attorney general's office dropped their charges on May 5, 2025.
Beenish Ahmed
/
Michigan Public
Sammie Lewis, one of seven pro-Palestinian protesters charged with felonies in relation to an encampment at the University of Michigan last year, addresses supporters outside of court after the attorney general dropped their charges on May 5, 2025.

This week the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel dropped charges against three people arrested in relation to a pro-Palestinian protest during “Festifall,” an annual University of Michigan event for incoming freshmen.

An Ann Arbor District Court judge accepted a motion by the attorney general to dismiss charges on Tuesday. The latest dismissal means all 11 people charged by Nessel in relation to pro-Palestinian protests at U of M last year have now been cleared of charges. Earlier this month her office dismissed charges against seven protesters charged because of their actions during a police raid on their tent encampment.

Dozens of people filled the lobby and gallery of Washtenaw 14A-1 District Court to support seven people charged with felons in relation to a police dispersal of an encampment on the University of Michigan's Diag in May.
Criminal Justice & Legal System
State drops last of charges against UM pro-Palestinian encampment protesters
Beenish Ahmed

Josiah Walker was charged with trespassing, while two others were charged with misdemeanors for trespassing and felonies for resisting arrest for staging a so-called “die-in” during the event.

Walker, who is a current undergraduate student at U of M, said he hopes the dismissed charges “serve as a message” to deter police action against what he called “anti-genocide protesters.” Walker and others in a coalition of student groups railed against the extended military action by Israel in Gaza in response to a Hamas-led attack in October 2023, and called on university leadership to divest from Israeli companies and those that do business with it. U of M has repeatedly declined, saying it has a policy to “shield the endowment from political pressures.”

Defense attorney Amir Makled said the dismissals are a victory not only for his client, Sammie Lewis. “It's important for others because it's showing that this is a dangerous trend in our state where we're criminalizing dissent and these cases are being dismissed because they don't hold any merit.”

Attorney General Nessel disputed that the dismissals have to do with the merits of the charges, and said she believed that a reasonable jury would find the defendants guilty based on the evidence. On Thursday her office said the reason for moving to dismiss the most recent cases was “consistent” with seven others in which she dropped charges earlier this month.

“When my office made the decision to issue charges of Trespassing and Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer in this matter,” she said in a statement regarding the encampment cases, “we did so based on the evidence and facts of the case. I stand by those charges and that determination.”

But, she wrote then, she no longer found it worthwhile to pursue those charges because of what she called a “circus-like atmosphere” around the legal proceedings, as well as ongoing delays and efforts to have her removed from the case.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan owns Michigan Public’s broadcast license. 
Beenish Ahmed
Beenish Ahmed is Michigan Public's Criminal Justice reporter. Since 2016, she has been a reporter for WNYC Public Radio in New York and also a freelance journalist. Her stories have appeared on NPR, as well as in The New Yorker, Harper’s, The Atlantic, VICE and The Daily Beast.
