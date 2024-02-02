State agency: no-fault law saved drivers $186 million last year – about $24 per registered vehicle.

In an annual report, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services said Michigan's 2019 no-fault law saved consumers roughly $24 per registered vehicle last year, for a total of $186 million.

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan said the savings show that the auto no-fault law continues to save drivers money. The group says there should be no change to the law for that reason.

But advocates for crash victims say the report makes clear that the average consumer is saving very little each year, and they say it comes at the expense of adequate coverage.

That's because many severely injured crash victims no longer have access to most forms of long term care, due to the law letting insurance companies pay less than the cost of the care. Home care agencies and residential treatment facilities say that means they can no longer afford to care for auto accident victims.

Bills to restore reasonable payments for long term care appear stuck in a House committee after passing in the Senate.