© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State agency: no-fault law saved drivers $186 million last year – about $24 per registered vehicle.

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published February 2, 2024 at 1:46 AM EST
People catastrophically injured in car crashes protest in Lansing over a 2019 law that is driving some of their care providers out of business.
Colin Jackson
/
Michigan Public Radio Network
People catastrophically injured in car crashes protest in Lansing over a 2019 law that is driving some of their care providers out of business.

In an annual report, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services said Michigan's 2019 no-fault law saved consumers roughly $24 per registered vehicle last year, for a total of $186 million.

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan said the savings show that the auto no-fault law continues to save drivers money. The group says there should be no change to the law for that reason.

But advocates for crash victims say the report makes clear that the average consumer is saving very little each year, and they say it comes at the expense of adequate coverage.

That's because many severely injured crash victims no longer have access to most forms of long term care, due to the law letting insurance companies pay less than the cost of the care. Home care agencies and residential treatment facilities say that means they can no longer afford to care for auto accident victims.

Bills to restore reasonable payments for long term care appear stuck in a House committee after passing in the Senate.
Tags
Economy no fault auto insurance
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton