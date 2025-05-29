© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Well known Michigan doughnut and burger chains are merging

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
image showing the Halo Burgers and Cops & Doughnuts logos side by side.

Two mid-Michigan food institutions are merging.

Cops and Doughnuts and Halo Burger have long been destinations for comfort foodies in mid-Michigan.

Now, the two chains are partnering.

The Cops and Doughnuts chain opened its first location in 2009, when a group of police officers banded together to save a failing Clare bakery.

Halo Burger has been around Genesee County for more than a century, starting life as Kewpee. In 1967, the local owner broke away from the Kewpee chain and renamed the business Bill Thomas' Halo Burger.

Under the partnership announced this month, the founders of Cops and Doughnuts will continue as minority owners, with Achille Dinello, the owner of Halo, overseeing both chains.

A company official says operations will stay the same with all locations including current employees.

Though there may be joint donut/hamburger locations in the future.
Tags
Economy small-business
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody