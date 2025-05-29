Well known Michigan doughnut and burger chains are merging

Two mid-Michigan food institutions are merging.

Cops and Doughnuts and Halo Burger have long been destinations for comfort foodies in mid-Michigan.

Now, the two chains are partnering.

The Cops and Doughnuts chain opened its first location in 2009, when a group of police officers banded together to save a failing Clare bakery.

Halo Burger has been around Genesee County for more than a century, starting life as Kewpee. In 1967, the local owner broke away from the Kewpee chain and renamed the business Bill Thomas' Halo Burger.

Under the partnership announced this month, the founders of Cops and Doughnuts will continue as minority owners, with Achille Dinello, the owner of Halo, overseeing both chains.

A company official says operations will stay the same with all locations including current employees.

Though there may be joint donut/hamburger locations in the future.