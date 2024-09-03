New school year brings free meals and cell phone bans to Michigan schools

The day after Labor Day has traditionally marked the start of the new academic year for Michigan schools. However, this year brings some changes that have sparked mixed reactions.

Michigan's 1.5 million public school students will continue receiving free breakfast and lunch, regardless of their family's financial situation, through the Michigan School Meals program. This initiative ensures that all public school students, from Pre-K to 12th grade, eat for free. For many families, this translates to an estimated savings of $850 per year, per child.

Launched in the 2023-2024 school year, the program has already served over 76.3 million breakfasts and 135.6 million lunches.

But not all new school policies are being welcomed with the same enthusiasm.

Inspired by the spread of school cell phone bans nationwide, some Michigan schools are following suit. Northville School District is one of them.

Northville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. RJ Webber has been at the forefront of this new policy. "Just over the past year, our elementary principals have seen more of the smartwatches in the K-5 bandwidth becoming a little bit of an issue," Webber explains. "So that's why our board chose and pivoted to this year doing K-8. And at the high school, there are policies in place to prevent kids from leaving the classroom with their phones."

The goal of this policy is to ensure that students remain focused during class. However, some parents are concerned, wanting the ability to reach their children at any time. Webber assures them that they can still do so through the phones available in every classroom by contacting the school office.

In times of emergency, some parents worry that they won't be able to reach their children quickly. Webber suggests that this concern may be overstated. "Our schools are so laser-focused on protocols to keep our kids safe," he says, adding that phones can actually complicate efforts to maintain safety during emergencies. "...the kids that did have phones were texting with their parents, the communication and information flow is very, very erratic and often incorrect. And that, I would argue, actually complicated our efforts to keep kids safe."

For now, the policy is being tested with grades K-8 before it is implemented for high school students.