Bowling Green offers in-state tuition to Wayne County students

Students who want to attend college out of state but stay close to home now have an opportunity to pay in-state tuition.

Starting in Fall 2025, Bowling Green State University in Ohio will offer a scholarship worth $7,988, covering the out-of-state tuition fee for undergraduates from Wayne County, Michigan.

This is an expansion of the scholarship's initial launch in 2022 for new and transfer students from Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Erin Heilmeier, director of admissions at BGSU, said incoming students are showing interest in programs the university is expanding.

"One of the things we found while researching Wayne County and the students who have historically come to BGSU is their interest in the programs we’re looking to grow," she said. "Programs where we have room to expand. We're excited to support students exploring those fields. Nursing, business, psychology, and engineering are all strong programs for us."

The scholarship is available to first-time and transfer students who have a minimum 3.0 high school GPA, and a 20 on the ACT, or a 1040 on the SAT.

Students who meet those requirements are eligible for the scholarship upon application and will receive it for 12 consecutive semesters, according to The Falcon Tuition Guarantee.

That includes housing and meal plans, along with the out-of-state costs.