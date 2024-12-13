All-electric recycling trucks will replace some diesel garbage trucks in SE Michigan

Some counties in Michigan will be swapping out diesel garbage trucks for all-electric recycling trucks.

In Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, 15 heavy-duty electric trucks will go to work in disadvantaged communities. That’s because typically underprivileged areas have air pollution problems already. Removing diesel trucks and replacing them with electric zero-emissions trucks will relieve some of that pollution.

They’ll be paid for by a $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Program. It’s funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. The grant also will fund new charging stations and training for mechanics and drivers.

Nationwide, $400 million in grants will be used for similar projects in areas that are not attaining the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is handling the grant at the state level. It did not respond to a request for an interview.

