Arbor Day: A day Michiganders celebrate and plant trees

Over the past week, many who celebrate Earth Day in Michigan touched grass, got outdoors, and soaked in some sun. Friday brings about a new opportunity: plant a tree.

Friday is Arbor Day, which celebrates the importance of the tall, leafy plant. The celebration has a long history. It was first celebrated on April 10, 1874, in the state of Nebraska. Arbor Day celebrations grew across the nation until 1882, when it became a national event.

Arbor Day is celebrated in Michigan on the last Friday in April. Michiganders around the state are celebrating at more than 40 events this year by digging in and getting their hands dirty, all in an effort to plant some trees.

Lawrence Law is the urban forester and partnership coordinator at the Michigan DNR. He said Arbor Day serves as an example of investment in one’s community.

“Trees are usually looked on as something just for aesthetics, but it really does address a lot of concerns involving water quality, air quality, a sense of culture, and they just do look nice,” Law said. “And they really add a lot to the community. So, it's all that appreciation for all the little things that are overlooked in our day-to-day lives.”

John Cohoon, forestry department manager for the Genesee Conservation District, is helping to put on a tree planting event in Broome Park for Arbor Day. Cohoon said he’s expecting volunteers from local schools and conservation district staff, as well as anyone who is interested in planting trees, to attend.

“Arbor Day, to me, is a fun opportunity to get outside — to enjoy spring outside — and sort of in a very tangible way recognize that we're coming out of winter and we're moving into the growing season, and it's also a really great opportunity for me personally to share the passion that I have for trees with a lot of other people in the community,” Cohoon said.

Cyndi Ross is the restoration manager at Friends of the Rouge, which is putting on an Arbor Day event in collaboration with the City of Hamtramck at Veterans Memorial Park. Ross said she’s excited to help put on the event for the first time.

“Trees are slow-growing,” Ross said. “So to plant a tree today is really to help the community later.”

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has pledged to plant 50 million trees between 2021 and 2030 while raising awareness about the importance of trees. The department has recommendations on which tree is right for planting in different areas throughout the state and tips on planting and care.

Law said the department has already planted 22.9 million trees, 22.7 million of which were directly planted by the DNR. About 200,000 were planted and recorded by volunteers in the state.

“If you do a tree planting this Arbor Day or any time, you could go on to our Mi Trees' voluntary reporting tool on our website and report,” Law told Michigan Public.

Trees provide important services to the environment by sequestering carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, in their structure and producing oxygen. Trees and forests also provide good habitats for other creatures and support biodiversity.

“They create shade, they provide habitat for wildlife, but they also do a lot of other things, right? So they can help to filter air and water. They can reduce risks of stress-related illnesses if they're planted in urban spaces,” Cohoon said. “So there's been a lot of research that shows that they can help reduce cardiovascular disease and rates of asthma and increase mental health.”

The plant prevents erosion and maintains soil quality while managing water runoff and preventing floods.