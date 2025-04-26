Hummingbird annual migration reaches Michigan

For some, the spring season is marked by the start of seasonal allergies or more hours of sunlight. For others who consider themselves bird lovers, the season is marked by the first sightings of hummingbirds.

The annual migration of hummingbirds is now progressing to the Mitten State. In Michigan, the hummingbird most commonly found is the ruby-throated hummingbird.

There have been sightings in the south of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, according to Hummingbird Central’s 2025 spring migration tracker . Most sightings so far have been in southeast Michigan in the Detroit area, the Muskegon area, and southwest Michigan near Bridgman.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds migrate from their winter haven in Mexico, Costa Rica, or Panama before moving north for their breeding season.

The ruby-throated hummingbird stands about nine centimeters tall and is named for its ruby color along its throat. The ruby-colored throat is only present in males, with females displaying a white color along their throat. The birds also display black, green, tan, and white colors.

George Harris, president of the Oakland Bird Alliance, said the birds will soon be commonly seen around the state, even in the Upper Peninsula, as they continue their migration. The birds are small, though, and fast-moving, which might make them hard to spot, said Harris.

“While they're common and they're not particularly difficult to see if you're looking for them, it's always special to see them,” he told Michigan Public. “They weigh less than a nickel.”

Harris also said hummingbirds are unique due to their structure and wing movement. They beat their wings more than 50 times a second.

“Their flight pattern is so unique with their ability to hover and move forwards and backwards. It's just an acrobatic display that you get to see in nature.”

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has some tips for attracting hummingbirds here.