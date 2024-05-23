Detroit launches mental health survey to identify residents' needs

The city of Detroit has launched what officials called a first-of-its-kind survey of the mental health needs of residents. The campaign, called “Protect Your Crown," hopes to attract 5,000 survey participants.

unsplash The Biden administration is expanding new community mental health and addiction centers in response to the mental health crisis in the U.S.

In its announcement, the city said the survey is "short and anonymous."

Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate is driving the effort. He said in recent months, police received more than 13,000 calls from people concerned about their own well being.

"What makes it even scarier is that 4,600 of them had suicide crisis calls. That number’s not decreasing. That number’s increasing in the city of Detroit," said Tate.

“We need to know better what are those concerns, what’s working and what’s not working," Tate said, "and then how and what resources are we to be going out and acquiring to address those needs?”

Tate cited a University of Michigan study finding more than 20% of students in Detroit schools said they had contemplated suicide — before the pandemic began. He said Detroit Police have also received thousands of calls from adults sharing similar worries.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you can contact the free 988 Lifeline. Call or text 9-8-8.

