Michigan lawmakers propose PFAS testing for children

State lawmakers are proposing testing Michigan children for PFAS contamination.

Often called “forever chemicals,” PFAS are a family of industrial chemicals linked to numerous health problems.

Hundreds of PFAS contamination sites have been identified across the state of Michigan, usually linked to industrial or military complexes. The chemicals seep into the ground and spread through groundwater, and can contaminate drinking water.

Senate Bills 298 & 299 and House Bills 4499 & 4500 would provide free PFAS blood testing for children who were younger than 11 years old on January 1, 2012, and lived in homes in Kent, Ottawa and Kalamazoo counties that used well water or water from public water supplies with PFAS levels exceeding the state’s limits.

Under the new bills, the state would provide free testing of PFAS levels to all eligible families and additional counseling and information would be provided as necessary. The research study would provide data and future solutions for impacted families.

State Senator Mark Huizenga (R-Walker) said they expect to ask for $500,000 for testing and research in the next fiscal year budget for the pilot program.

“We don’t know how many kids will be needed to get the testing done. But we do know there is a dramatic need,” said Huizenga.

Huizenga said the program may eventually grow statewide.

Sandy Wynn-Stelt would like to see PFAS testing expanded. The west Michigan woman survived a cancer diagnosis. Her husband did not.

The likely source of their PFAS exposure was the contaminated site across from their home near Grand Rapids.

Wynn-Stelt said testing is critical.

“When you go in with test results, your doctor can either reassure you that you are OK….or they can start working on your treatment plan and help you,” said Wynn-Stelt.

State Representative Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) said it’s critical for the state to act on these bills, given proposed changes coming at the federal level.

“The EPA is proposing to extend the compliance deadline to 2031 for two of the most common PFAS chemicals. And it’s rescinding and reconsidering the limits for four others,” said Rogers.

Under the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal, the agency would keep the current maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for PFOA and PFOS, which were set at 4 parts per trillion. However, the compliance deadline for these MCLs will be extended from 2029 to 2031.

The EPA also proposes to rescind the regulations for PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA (GenX), and PFBS, and would reconsider the regulatory determination for these compounds. This means that the current regulations requiring these compounds to be limited at 10 parts per trillion would be removed.