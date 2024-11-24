© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
That's What They Say

TWTS: Dilly dallying in the lightning round

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Kruth
Published November 24, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This week's segment is another lightning round, where we managed to answer several questions, even though there was some dilly dallying involved.

We kicked things off with a look at the phrase "bated breath." That's What They Say co-host Rebecca Kruth wondered if there was an easy way to remember that it's spelled "bated," not "baited."

In the case of "bated breath," "bated" means "lowered" or "lessened." If your breath is bated, that means your breath is subdued or held back, perhaps in fear or expectation.

As is often the case, we have Shakespeare to thank for the origin of this phrase. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, "bated breath" first appears in the Merchant of Venice in 1600.

If you find ever yourself confused over the spelling, just remember that the "bate" in "bated breath" is a shortened form of "abate."

During the rest of our lightning round, we looked a possible new meaning of the verb "to stage" and the origin of "dilly dally." To hear those discussions, stop shilly shallying and listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say language
Stay Connected
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Kruth
Rebecca Kruth is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Kruth
Latest Episodes