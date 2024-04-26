New MSU study proves paid family leave policies decrease child maltreatment rates

A new study by Michigan State University sheds light on the significant impact of paid family leave policies on reducing child maltreatment rates, especially among infants who rely on caregivers.

The study highlights the relationship between family economic public policies and the rate of child maltreatment.

Child maltreatment, particularly among infants, is one of the most expensive public health crises the United States faces.

Infants are particularly vulnerable to entering the child welfare system due to maltreatment. Twenty-eight percent of children in the United States under the age of two experience such issues.

A previous study conducted by the CDC highlights the positive correlation between California's paid family leave policy and the decrease in hospitalizations for pediatric head trauma, which is one type of child maltreatment and a severe form of physical abuse.

MSU's research team expanded on this by exploring states that have implemented paid family leave, including California, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey.

Researchers analyzed data from 2002 to 2019 and found compelling evidence that states with implemented paid family leave policies witnessed a notable decrease in infant maltreatment rates compared to states without such policies.

Co-author and associate professor at MSU's School of Social Work, Sasha Klein, says the correlation was obvious.

"We found corroborating evidence that there does really appear to be a protective effect of paid family leave on maltreatment of infants," Klein says, "...and the reduction in child welfare system use would be, therefore, one of the outcomes that we would expect to see when states implement paid family leave."

The study's impact goes beyond academic circles, aiming to influence ongoing policy debates, particularly in states like Michigan, where paid leave legislation is under consideration.

Klein expressed optimism about the study's potential to drive positive change at both the state and national levels, urging proactive measures to create a conducive environment for children and families to thrive.