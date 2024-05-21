© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
AARP wants Michigan legislature to create a caregiver tax credit

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published May 21, 2024 at 7:56 PM EDT
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public

Senior citizen advocates are lobbying Michigan lawmakers to create a tax credit for at-home caregivers.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $5,000 annual tax credit for family members taking care of elderly or sick relatives in her most recent State of the State address. But state lawmakers have not acted.

At a news conference Tuesday, AARP state director Paula Cunningham called for action now.

“All we’re trying to do is elevate the issue, raise awareness,” said Cunningham, “There are a lot of people we hear who could use this kind of help.”

Time is running out to create a caregiver tax credit as state lawmakers make decisions about next year’s budget.

“We introduced this proposal in February. So we’ve had several months to talk this through,” said Lieutenant Governor Garland Gilchrist.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
