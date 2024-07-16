Republican group backs House candidate transparency survey

A Republican-backed survey being sent to Michigan state House candidates is encouraging broad changes to the chamber’s rules.

A couple of the suggested rules, like banning lawmakers from signing non-disclosure agreements for policy, and opening House lawmakers to public records requests, have received some bipartisan support in theory. Legislation to make that open records change is currently before the House Government Operations committee.

Other ideas, like a 72-hour waiting period to vote on the final versions of bills, are probably non-starters on both sides of the aisle.

Senator Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) is leading the survey effort. He said he at least wants to start the conversation around House rule changes.

“The current set of rules are not for the members, they’re not for the public, they’re not for the press. None of this stuff is designed to make a good, effective, transparent process,” Runestad said.

Other Runestad’s suggestions to create a more transparent process include expanding the use of record roll call votes and guaranteeing all members a certain amount of time to speak.

Another one of the 20 proposals would create a 72-hour period ahead of votes on new House rules.

Many, if not all, of the ideas face uphill battles given concerns about feasibility and a tendency for House rules to change little between sessions. It’ll be up to the next House elected this November to determine what to do going forward.

Runestad said he had received over 50 responses from the more than 200 House candidates running for office.

Representative Tom Kunse (R-Clare) was among those who answered the questionnaire.

Kunse acknowledges some of the proposals are what he calls “hard asks.” But he said other possible rule changes could improve the chamber.

“Let’s start the conversation, you know, let’s look at it. I know there were members last year who said, ‘I don’t want to vote on these today. I want time.’ And it’s not unreasonable to say I want to read the rules before we vote on them,” Kunse said.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday.