Nessel issues law enforcement election guidance memo

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued guidance for election workers and law enforcement on everything from new voting laws to dealing with disturbances at polling places.

The 14-page document outlines laws about ballot drop box security, carrying firearms at and near polling places, electioneering near voting locations, the roles of election challengers and dealing with disruptive behavior.

“This guidance is critical to keep us all on the same page, preserve the rights of Michiganders in every community, and to maintain a safe environment at every voting location across the state,” Nessel said Thursday in a Zoom press conference.

One of the points addresses the use of police body cameras at polling places. The advice says officers need to ensure if they are called to a polling place, body cameras cannot violate the right of voters to privately fill out their ballots.

Nessel said law enforcement has a lot of discretion to address threats and disruptions but also a legal obligation to help ensure an orderly election.

“And it’s up to law enforcement from my office to our State Police to sheriffs’ departments and local agencies in every community to preserve public safety and help ensure a secure legal voting environment,” she said.