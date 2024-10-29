Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers seeks Black support in Detroit a week before Election Day

Michigan’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate spent part of Tuesday meeting with Black pastors and other leaders. Mike Rogers is urging Black voters to consider voting for him and other Republicans ahead of Election Day next week.

“People are saying ‘Hey, I’m not sure I’m a Republican.’ And we’re saying you don’t have to say you’re a Republican,” Rogers told the roundtable, “We just need you to be open to some ideas and solutions.”

African Americans in Michigan traditionally vote overwhelmingly Democratic. But the Rogers’ campaign is hoping any Black voters crossing over to vote for him and other GOP candidates could be critical in November’s general election.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) joined Rogers in Tuesday’s roundtable. He says African-American voters in Michigan should be open to voting for Republicans.

“I’m not asking anybody to become a Republican. But I’m asking everybody to vote your values,” Scott told the pastors.

The pastors' group was largely supportive of Republican candidates and policies. But one admitted during the meeting that convincing other Black Michiganders to vote for the GOP might not be "easy."

Rogers’ Democratic opponent, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, is busy this week courting voters on the other side of the aisle.

Slotkin campaigned with Republican former Congresswoman Liz Cheney this week, hoping to convince reluctant Republicans to vote for her.

Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is considered a toss-up, with polls giving a slight edge to Slotkin, though within the margin of error.

The winner of the election will succeed Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who retiring from the U.S. Senate.