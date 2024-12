Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died yesterday, December 29, 2024. He was 100 years old.

Mr. Carter wrote a number of books after his presidency. In 1997, Carter was doing interviews for his book, Living Faith.

Lester Graham talked with the former president about his faith and about religion and politics on January 10, 1997.

