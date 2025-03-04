Protesters in Detroit slam Trump's immigration policies

“We’re not afraid….we’re not afraid…” chanted hundreds of demonstrators as they rallied in southwest Detroit Tuesday afternoon to protest the Trump administration’s plans to deport immigrants without legal status in the U.S.

President Donald Trump pledged “mass deportations” during the campaign.

“The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it,” Trump told a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

“We have already been seeing the impact in the community just off of fear alone, from the rhetoric that the Trump regime has been putting out into the atmosphere,” said Nelson Garay, with the People’s Assembly, which organized the rally.

It's difficult to tell if there's been an actual increase in arrests or deportations in southeast Michigan since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sporadically posted numbers on social media. ICE has not posted new figures on its website since September.