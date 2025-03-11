House Democrats speak out against proposal requiring additional proof of citizenship to vote

Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives are speaking out against a proposed joint resolution that aims to require additional proof of citizenship to vote in Michigan. The resolution would amend the state Constitution and modify voter identification requirements.

House Democrats said on Tuesday they have concerns the resolution would pose barriers to eligible voters.

The resolution would require individuals who register to vote after December 18, 2026 to verify their U.S. citizenship status by presenting documentary proof or verification of citizenship from the Secretary of State.

Those who do not bring proof of citizenship to an election official or voter registration agency would still be able to vote under the resolution but would be required to use a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot would only be tabulated if the individual later presented photo identification on or before the sixth day after an election.

The resolution was introduced by Republican lawmakers, who have pointed to an example of alleged voter fraud in Michigan in October 2024 as evidence that voter fraud prevention should be a priority for lawmakers.

In Ann Arbor, a University of Michigan student from China named Haoxiang Gao allegedly submitted a ballot. Gao has a green card but is not a U.S. citizen, and therefore, is not legally allowed to vote in U.S. federal elections under federal law . Gao is facing two felony charges and is scheduled to go before a judge on April 4.

Changes to current Michigan law

Michigan voters currently have the right to prove their identity by providing their signature to an authorized election official, who verifies the signature. The election official is required to notify the voter if the signature does not sufficiently match the voter’s registration records.

The state Constitution also currently allows qualified U.S. citizens to use their photo ID or sign an affidavit to verify their identity when voting or applying for an absentee ballot in person. The proposed resolution would no longer allow voters to use a signed affidavit to verify their identity, and instead, voters without a photo ID would be required to use a provisional ballot.

The joint resolution states that proof of citizenship could be verified by bringing documents such as an original or copy of an ID for election purposes, a driver’s license number, an official state personal ID card number, or the last four digits of one’s Social Security number.

The definition of identification for election purposes would be determined by the state Legislature, according to a House Fiscal Agency legislative analysis . It would only include types of identification issued by an educational institution or a federal, state, local, or tribal government.

Those who do not have this kind of identification would need to obtain it and, according to the joint resolution, could claim a hardship in paying fees to obtain the ID for election purposes at no cost to them. The resolution states that the legislation would create a legal process that would allow these hardships to be submitted.

In addition to requiring additional documentation of citizenship, the resolution also proposes having the Secretary of State undergo a “systematic process to verify that each individual who appears in the statewide qualified voter file is a United States citizen” every year. That review, along with any reviews of individuals in Michigan, would be summarized and submitted to each member of Congress before January 31 of each year.

What do House Democrats have to say?

House Democrats criticized the resolution Tuesday in Lansing.

Representative Mai Xiong (D-Warren) said she believes the resolution will disproportionately impact senior citizens, people with disabilities, military service members who are abroad, and married American women who change their last names.

She said seniors may not have access to transportation or have a disability that might prevent them from visiting an election official in person. Xiong also said military service members who turn 18 abroad would no longer be able to register to vote online and would be required to go in person to the clerk’s office to provide proof of citizenship. The proposed changes also pose issues for married women who have changed their last name because their names no longer match their birth certificate, according to Xiong.

“These are unnecessary barriers being put between Michiganders and the ballot box. Voting is the single most important thing that our residents can do to ensure that their voice is being heard,” Xiong said.

Xiong also said the resolution is a step in the wrong direction. She cited low voter turnout among Michigan's young voters as a sign that lawmakers should lower barriers to voting.

The Michigan Department of State found that while young people often register to vote, a significant number of those registered do not vote. In 2022, the turnout rate of voters aged 18 to 29 years old was 37.6%. The overall statewide turnout rate was 54.7%.

Representative Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing), the former chair of the House Elections Committee, said voter fraud is an extremely rare event. The Michigan Department of State also states on its website that voter fraud in the state is extremely rare and isolated.

Tsernoglou said the resolution would place an unreasonable burden on the right to vote, particularly for women, minorities, seniors, and rural voters.

“This resolution makes it harder for everyday Michiganders to register and exercise our right to vote,” Tsernoglou said. “It effectively ensures that thousands of American citizens will be denied the right to vote. This is a dangerous weaponization of state government and attack on our democracy at its core.”

Tsernoglou also mentioned that election officials are facing challenges in Michigan. She said she believed the resolution would exacerbate those challenges by requiring their offices to take on more responsibilities.

“They are the truest of public servants and the backbone of our democracy. But we have an increasing shortage and a high turnover rate,” Tsernoglou said. “Sadly, due to resolutions like this one that seek to instill doubt and fear about the security of our elections, election workers have become the target of harassment and threats.”

Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth) emphasized the financial barriers the resolution might pose. He said the cost of obtaining additional election identification might cause some Michiganders to pass on election participation. He called the resolution a solution to a “fake problem.”

“What does exist in Michigan, as well as the United States, are real costs: the real tax of forcing Michiganders to purchase proof of citizenship in order to exercise their right to vote,” Koleszar said.

Koleszar mentioned the costs of some identification materials like birth certifications, which cost $34 in Michigan, and passports, which cost about $165 .

The resolution is now expected to head back to the House of Representatives for a second reading. It requires a two-thirds majority of each house of the Legislature to be passed, and then it would need to be approved by voters at the next general election in 2026 to become codified.