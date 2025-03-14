© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rush hour "bridge takeovers" held to protest President Trump, Elon Musk across MI

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:19 PM EDT
Protesters against Trump administration changes at Stone Bridge overpass at I-94 in Ann Arbor on 3-14
A2 Indivisible
Protesters against Trump administration changes at the Stone Bridge overpass at I-94 in Ann Arbor on March 14, 2025.

People held so-called "bridge takeovers" on highways overpasses in numerous cities across the state on Friday, to protest sweeping changes by the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Karen Hart joined protesters at the M-14 overpass on Nixon Road in Ann Arbor. She said President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are dismantling federal services that people rely on.

"And I have a young adult child who is going to be left with a world in shambles and that's not right," she said.

A "bridge takeover" in Ann Arbor.
1 of 3  — BridgeProtest1.JPG
A "bridge takeover" in Ann Arbor.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
2 of 3  — BridgeProtest2.JPG
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
3 of 3  — BridgeProtest3.JPG
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public

Mary Ferguson said she's horrified by Trump's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine. And she said Trump's trade war against Canada is distressing.

"I have family in Canada and I am absolutely ashamed for my country," Ferguson said. "Canadians are the kindest, nicest people. They fought with us in Afghanistan, they fought with us in Iraq. When 9/11 happened, airplanes were diverted to Halifax, and people took Americans into their homes. When you piss off a Canadian, you know you've really stepped in it," Ferguson said.

Organizers said some of the protests will continue through the weekend.

Also on Friday, hundreds of people protested at the Ann Arbor Tesla dealership on Jackson Road. Tesla's stock price has fallen, as have its sales, as CEO Elon Musk, working as head of the new federal Department of Government Efficiency, has continued to lay off thousands of federal workers.

Those layoffs are being challenged in federal courts.

Musk also said on a recent Fox News program, “Most of the federal spending is entitlements. So that’s the big one to eliminate."
Tags
Politics & Government Trump cuts Michigan
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content