Hundreds at Ann Arbor rally protest Trump administration actions

Hundreds of people protested on Thursday outside an EPA lab in Ann Arbor that tests vehicle emissions. With cars and trucks beeping their horns in encouragement, protesters moved in a long line on the sidewalk, holding "EPA saves lives," and "Climate Can't Wait" signs, with a huge banner waving over all, proclaiming "FIRE MUSK."

This week, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said he wants to roll back 31 environmental regulations, including mercury and air toxics standards for coal-burning power plants, and rules determining how much vehicles can pollute the air.

The crowd also protested massive job cuts at the Department of Education and other federal agencies, and the cancelation of a union contract protecting TSA employees.

Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public A rally against DOGE head Elon Musk and the Trump administration on March 13, 2025 in Ann Arbor.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi told the crowd to get out of the house and keep showing up at the protests.

"This is what it will take to resist," he said. "The first few weeks and months of this administration have been a complete and total [expletive] disaster! This moment in our nation's history will be remembered! It will be remembered for its awfulness. It will be remembered for its lack of humanity. It will be remembered for how it is destroying our families, our veterans, our environment, all in one stroke of an idiotic felt pen. We will not allow this to continue!"

Activist groups plan other protests Friday afternoon in Ann Arbor. They'll protest on pedestrian bridges over highways, and at a Tesla dealership (Tesla is owned by DOGE head Elon Musk) on Jackson Road.

Activists have also been protesting DOGE cuts at Tesla dealerships in Grand Rapids and other cities in Michigan in recent weeks.