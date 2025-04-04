Humanities programs in Michigan will "grind" to halt after DOGE terminates federal funding, CEO says

Many local Michigan humanities programs are losing a key funding source.

On Thursday, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) informed Michigan's state humanities council, Michigan Humanities, that its federal funding has been terminated.

A "Notice of Grant Termination" that was sent to a state humanities council and obtained by NPR states, "Your grant no longer effectuates the agency's needs and priorities and conditions of the Grant Agreement and is subject to termination." The letter continues, "Your grant's immediate termination is necessary to safeguard the interests of the federal government, including its fiscal priorities."

In Michigan, the organization was set to receive $900,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Jennifer Rupp, the president and CEO of Michigan Humanities, said the organization has suspended all grant opportunities and programs in the state.

"This recission and termination literally grinds Michigan humanities to a halt,” said Rupp.

Rupp said terminating the federal funding will probably affect over 300 organizations around the state.

She said Michigan Humanities will try to identify possible grant funding to continue its programs.

Since 2020, the organization says, it has awarded over 1,100 grants to organizations for public humanities work in all 83 counties in the state, benefitting over 11 million people. Michigan Humanities says its signature program, the Great Michigan Read, "connects over 30,000 people every year around one book. This program has been in place for nearly 20 years and has provided over 100,000 free books and resources to Michigan residents."

Michigan Humanities is a past sponsor of Michigan Public programming.

