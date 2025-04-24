© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Whitmer fills vacant Supreme Court seat; two seats will be up for election in 2026

Michigan Public | By Elinor Epperson
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:05 AM EDT
Extra wide exterior shot of state Supreme Court building.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to the Michigan Supreme Court and Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a new justice to the state Supreme Court. Noah Hood will serve a partial term until 2026. He’s filling a seat vacated by former Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement.

Clement was appointed by then-Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, in 2017. She left the court earlier this year to serve as president of the National Center for State Courts. Justice Megan Cavanagh replaced Clement as the chief justice.

Hood has served on the state Court of Appeals in Detroit since 2022. Before that, he sat on the Wayne County Third Circuit Court for three years. He has also served as a federal prosecutor in Michigan and Ohio.

If Hood chooses to run, he and Cavanaugh will be up for election in 2026.
Elinor Epperson
Elinor Epperson is an environment intern through the Great Lakes News Collaborative. She is wrapping up her master's degree in journalism at Michigan State University.
