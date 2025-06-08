After a chaotic week, Flint officials return to work trying to agree on a new city budget

Flint city officials return to work this week trying to solve the city’s budget woes.

The city council missed a city charter deadline last Monday to approve a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1. The meeting came to an abrupt halt when law enforcement officers scuffled with protesters angry with the mayor’s administration.

The day before, Flint police stopped a demonstration in downtown. The protest concerned several issues, including the proposed city budget.

Tonya Burns is among the council members opposing the mayor’s proposal because it relies on millions of dollars from the city’s reserves to balance,

“We don’t want to lay off anyone, but we also don’t want emergency management,” Burns said last week.

In 2011, former Gov. Rick Snyder declared a financial emergency in Flint. Emergency managers appointed under the Snyder administrator slashed spending. They also approved switching the city’s drinking water source from Detroit’s water system to the Flint River. Improperly treated river water damaged pipes releasing lead and other contaminants into Flint’s drinking water.

Despite the criticism of council members, Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he’s willing to work with them.

“I’m not here to war with anyone,” Neeley told reporters, “I extend the olive branch to all council members.”

Michigan requires communities to have budgets in place by the first day of July.