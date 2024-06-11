Prosecutor: There is more we can do to prevent gun violence

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says there is more to do to prevent gun violence.

At a news conference Tuesday, McDonald said she was motivated by the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021, as well as other children who have died in gun violence.

McDonald insisted the problem of gun violence is not intractable.

“This is something we can solve. We can solve this. But it’s not going to be just one thing. And it takes all of us,” said McDonald.

The prosecutor said it's not just a problem of mental illness.

McDonald announced the launch of the All of Us Foundation, which she said plans to make a toolkit available to schools and workplaces to help them prevent gun violence, as well as to identify those in crisis and to support survivors of violence.

The toolkit is based on the findings of a 132-page report compiled by a commission McDonald set up after the Oxford High School shooting.