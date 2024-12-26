Shelters report an even higher spike in homelessness

The rate of homelessness in the U-S jumped more than 12 percent from 2022 to 2023, according to a report from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Some Michigan shelters report they’ve seen a greater spike since then.

“Unfortunately, the affordable housing crisis is hitting all communities. Washtenaw County has some of the most expensive rent in the state. So, we're obviously one of the hardest hit,” said Dan Kelly, the Executive Director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County.

Kelly said with the winter season here, homeless shelters are in need of size large coats, hats, and gloves. That’s because the clients at shelters tend to dress in layers.

“They’re outside for a long time. They tend to kind of use a layering approach. So, yeah, large sizes: hats, gloves, coats.”

Another consistent need year-round is sweat shirts and sweat pants because many of their clients only have the clothes on their backs. If donors prefer to give cash, that’s also helpful, Kelly said.

