Join Michigan Public at Detroit Story Fest

Story Fest is coming to Detroit!

Michigan Public is partnering with Back Pocket Media to bring the most unforgettable local stories to one stage. Detroit Story Fest brings journalists and locals together for a night of art, entertainment and storytelling by and for the people of Detroit. Think of it as a podcast, but live and on stage at the historic Film Theatre at the DIA.

Imagine all the things you love about journalism — the suspense, the depth and humor, the unforgettable characters — that’s what Story Fest brings to the stage. But it's not just about journalism; Story Fest is a celebration of the rich cultural fabric that makes Detroit the city we love.

Join Michigan Public's Laura Weber Davis along with journalists from the Free Press, BridgeDetroit, WDET, Chalkbeat Detroit, the Metro Times, Planet Detroit, Model D, and more, as they go behind the scenes of their reporting, inviting readers into a world they’ve only observed from the outside. The theme of this year's Story Fest is "Singing From the Shadows."

Detroit artists and local raconteurs will also share surprising and hysterical stories live from the stage.

The festival takes place on October 10 at the Detroit Film Theatre. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable evening of curiosity and intrigue.

Purchase tickets here.

Early bird tickets available now.

Detroit Story Fest is sponsored by the Knight Foundation and the Friends of the Detroit Film Theatre.