Issues & Ale - It’s Just Politics: Countdown to the Election

Wednesday, Sept 24, 2024 - 7:00 pm

Zingerman’s Roadhouse

2501 Jackson Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Host: Zoe Clark

In the November election, voters will choose from candidates in races for offices ranging from the President of the United States to the local school board. And, in Michigan, there's an open U.S. Senate and the entire U.S. House of Representatives and State House of Representatives are up for election.

Join Michigan Public's It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and their expert political panel, as they preview this upcoming fall election and take your questions!

Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free, but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed. Maximum 2 registrations per person (1 + Guest) for in-person attendance.

﻿Register Here

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.