Corporate Support Account Executive

HOW TO APPLY

A cover letter and resume are required for consideration. Your cover letter should address your specific interest in this position and your relevant qualifications. Apply online here.

JOB SUMMARY

Michigan Public is a statewide public media organization committed to engaging and connecting Michigan’s communities through informative and inspiring content. With more than 500,000 monthly listeners, Michigan Public is the largest non-profit news radio station in the state and is among the top ten of all ratio stations in Michigan. We are looking for an experienced, strategic, and mission-driven Account Executive (AE) to join our Corporate Sponsorship team. Reporting to the Director of Development, you will develop and manage relationships with businesses and organizations interested in reaching Michigan Public's diverse and influential audience through sponsorship of our radio, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

The ideal candidate brings proven success in media or sponsorship sales, excels at identifying new business opportunities, and has a strong understanding of public media's unique value proposition. Familiarity with Southeast or Western Michigan (especially Grand Rapids) can help accelerate relationship-building, but isn’t required. By your third month, you'll be leading sponsor calls, actively stewarding existing accounts, building your client base through active cultivation, and demonstrating fluency in our client landscape and internal workflows. Michigan Public is a statewide network based in Ann Arbor, with bureaus in the Detroit metro, Flint, and Grand Rapids area. This position is primarily an onsite role with flexibility for work travel and some hybrid potential. Work location will be determined by proximity to a Michigan Public office. We offer a guaranteed base salary of $57,500 plus commission plan with uncapped income potential, and a comprehensive benefits package.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Sales & Business Development



Prospect, cultivate, and close new corporate sponsorships to meet or exceed individual and departmental revenue goals.

Works with clients to develop sponsorship packages that range from $5,000 to $100,000.

Develop integrated sponsorship proposals across broadcast, digital, and event channels.

Create customized presentations and sponsorship packages aligned with client objectives.

Account Management & Stewardship



Deliver excellent client service and maintain timely follow-up throughout the sales lifecycle.

Ensure delivery of sponsorship deliverables (e.g., on-air spots, digital assets, copy approval, reporting).

Coordinate with internal teams—including traffic, finance, and editorial—to fulfill agreements and to ensure payment/invoice processing.

Track client communications and revenue pipeline using Salesforce.

Strategic Leadership & Team Collaboration

Participate in team planning, forecasting, and quarterly strategy meetings.

Continuously build knowledge and share insights with colleagues in support of team goals

Represent Michigan Public at community and industry events to strengthen relationships and increase visibility.

Stay up-to-date with media trends, competitor offerings, and public media audience insights.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS



Minimum of 3 years of experience in media sales, corporate sponsorship, or philanthropic fundraising.

Proven success in closing and managing accounts with sponsorship values between $5,000 and $100,000.

Excellent verbal and written communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.

Proficiency with CRM systems (Salesforce preferred) and sales tracking tools.

Self-starter with strong organizational skills and ability to thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.

Commitment to public media values and Michigan Public's mission.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

