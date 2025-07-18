HOW TO APPLY

Please submit a resume and cover letter that includes links to two writing samples, preferably funded grant proposals, reports, or other materials that showcase your grant writing and funder communication skills. Apply online here.

JOB SUMMARY

Michigan Public, the state's largest NPR affiliate and a service of the University of Michigan, is looking for an experienced and strategic Grants Manager to oversee the station's institutional fundraising portfolio. The successful candidate will have a strong background in grant writing and development, with a demonstrated ability to secure and manage six-figure grants. You will play a key leadership role in advancing the station's mission by cultivating relationships with philanthropic funders and aligning external support with organizational priorities.

Reporting to the Director of Development, you will be responsible for securing $500,000–$750,000 annually in grant funding, with a strategic goal of growing the station's grants portfolio to over $1 million within two years. Your role will involve cross-departmental collaboration, proactive funder engagement, and translating public media's impact into compelling funding proposals. While not required, experience with federal grants, existing funder relationships, and familiarity with university grant systems will help accelerate success.

This is primarily an onsite job with some flexibility. The standard work schedule is Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, with occasional evenings/weekends and travel within Michigan. We offer a salary range of $62,000 - $72,000, with a comprehensive benefits package.

RESPONSIBILITIES



Identify, research, and evaluate grant opportunities from foundations, corporations, and government entities aligned with Michigan Public's mission.

Develop and submit high-quality grant proposals, letters of inquiry, project budgets, and required documentation.

Track all proposal and reporting deadlines, ensuring compliance with funder requirements.

Manage post-award reporting and stewardship processes in collaboration with finance, programming, and development teams.

Build and sustain strong relationships with current and prospective funders through consistent communication and engagement.

Maintain a working knowledge of Michigan Public's programming, initiatives, and priorities to align proposals with funder interests.

Maintain detailed records of all grant activities using CRM and internal systems.

Monitor industry trends in media and philanthropy to inform strategy and identify new opportunities.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS



Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in communications, public administration, or a related field.

Significant experience in grant writing, development, or institutional fundraising.

Demonstrated success in securing and managing grants totaling $500,000–$750,000 annually.

Proven ability to secure six-figure grants and a strong interest in building a grants portfolio exceeding $1 million in annual revenue.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Strong organizational, project management, and analytical skills.

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively across teams.

Experience using donor databases or grants management systems.

Commitment to the mission and values of public media.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities and ages.

University of Michigan EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer