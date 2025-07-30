Stateside Producer

How to Apply:

To be considered, please submit a cover letter and resume as a single file with your online application. In your cover letter, please describe in one page or less how this role fits your career goals. Apply online here.

Job Summary:

Stateside is Michigan Public’s flagship daily news magazine. It’s a smart, engaging, and ever-curious program that brings the voices, ideas, and issues of Michigan to life. Stateside is the only public radio program that consistently explores Michigan’s civic life, culture, and communities with the depth, humanity, and independence that public media makes possible.

We’re looking for a creative, curious, and outcomes-driven producer to help lead Stateside’s next chapter. The show is poised for growth, expanding across platforms, reaching new audiences, and deepening its statewide relevance.

The ideal candidate brings fresh story ideas and overlooked voices, grounded in a deep understanding of Michigan’s politics, culture, and social issues. Their work reflects a strong commitment to reaching underserved audiences and expanding impact – through more listeners, deeper engagement, and greater resonance with communities across the state. This position reports to the Executive Producer of Stateside and is a full-service role: pitching and shaping segments, booking guests, reporting original stories, editing audio, and contributing to Stateside’s digital and community presence.

Michigan Public is a statewide network based in Ann Arbor, with additional bureaus in Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids. Work location will be based on proximity to one of these offices. This is primarily an onsite role, with some flexibility for work-related travel and hybrid arrangements. The salary range is $55,000 – $65,000 and includes a comprehensive benefits package.

Responsibilities:

· Drive daily storytelling from pitch to air by using your curiosity, editorial instincts, and production skills to shape compelling radio segments. Research topics, book guests, prep the host, write scripts, and help each story land with impact.

· Report and produce original features that go beyond headlines, airing on Stateside, Michigan Public’s newscasts, our website, and social platforms.

· Create for multiple formats, including audio and video projects with sophisticated sound design and visual storytelling, tailored for podcast and digital-first audiences.

· Use audience insights and platform analytics to inform editorial decisions, improve reach and engagement, and help grow Stateside’s impact across platforms.

· Produce standout journalism across media, whether it’s a smartly edited interview, a shareable YouTube segment, or a beautifully crafted podcast episode.

· Understand and embrace digital workflows, from editing short-form video and writing for the web to crafting content for social media and newsletters.

· Work quickly and creatively on deadline, adjusting to breaking news or shifting priorities without sacrificing quality.

· Collaborate across teams in a culture of mutual respect, professional growth, and shared purpose.

· Travel occasionally for field reporting, special coverage, or team meetings in Ann Arbor.

· Engage with our audience and communities, helping to shape Stateside as a two-way conversation, not just a broadcast.

· Tell stories that connect emotionally and meaningfully, with the goal of expanding reach, deepening audience trust, and elevating unheard voices across Michigan.

Required Qualifications:

· Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience

· 4+ years of broadcast, podcast, or other digital platform production

· Demonstrated proficiency with audio editing software such as Adobe Audition

Additional Information

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

· Generous time off

· A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

· Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

· Life insurance

· Long-term disability coverage

· Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Modes of Work

Positions that are eligible for hybrid or mobile/remote work mode are at the discretion of the hiring department. Work agreements are reviewed annually at a minimum and are subject to change at any time, and for any reason, throughout the course of employment. Learn more about the work modes.

