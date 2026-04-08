Digital Content Producer

How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration. Due to system constraints, please submit it as the first page of your resume in a single document. Your cover letter should be no more than one page and should:

● Briefly explain your interest in the position

● Describe how your background aligns with the required qualifications

● Include links to at least two examples of your digital content work (e.g., published articles, social media campaigns, video or multimedia samples).

Apply online through the University of Michigan job portal here.

Questions about the position may be directed to talent.acquisition@umich.edu.

Job Summary

Michigan Public is committed to audience development and growth of digital audiences. We are looking for a creative digital storyteller to help develop strategy around digital platforms, execute production, and collaborate with other departments on our overall expression on digital and social media platforms. Reporting to the Director of Digital Audiences, you'll sit at the intersection of editorial, audience engagement, and membership, helping us grow the reach of our vertical products (It’s Just Politics, The Environment Report), news content, brand awareness, and digital fundraising. This is a hybrid position is based in Ann Arbor, MI, with three days required on-site per week.

The ideal candidate(s) will have a creative, visual eye; a deep understanding of what content resonates with digital audiences; and strong news judgment. They will be able to lead photo and video production, as well as work with content producers across the station to capture digital elements in the field. They’ll be able to communicate with confidence our station’s overall digital goals and strategy, and be an advocate for digital growth and transformation across all station departments. They’ll be a scout for what’s coming ahead across digital platforms and products, and will help with Michigan Public’s adaptation to and adoption of new technology shaping the digital landscape.

You're curious, detail-oriented, and motivated by opportunities to digitally extend the reach and promotion of public media across our state. Using technology and analytics, you'll refine how we communicate and measure success. You’ll create engaging digital content that is thoughtful, persuasive, and true to our public-service and journalistic values.

Responsibilities

Audience Engagement

● Identify topics of interest and concern to Michigan audiences and transform them into engaging digital and social content.

● Use analytics and metrics to inform content-planning decisions, staying on top of trends that will help drive engagement across our newsroom.

● Regularly respond to direct messages, user comments in Michigan Public’s defined digital expression.

● Collaborate with Audience E-Communications Manager on newsletter production.

Content Production

● Collaborate with key stakeholders on Michigan Public’s defined vertical products to help those reporters and hosts develop a digital expression that raises both their profile and the products they’re attached to.

● Work with reporters, producers, and editors to build engaging digital and social content that is cohesive and aligned with station branding and strategy.

● Cultivate an understanding among content producers of effective digital storytelling, providing training and support on photo, video, and online engagement.

● Streamline and enhance digital content planning and workflows across the organization.

● Develop, produce, edit, and publish compelling multimedia content—including photos, videos, web stories, newsletters, and graphics—for digital and social platforms autonomously.

Brand Awareness & Fundraising Opportunities

● Partner with the development team to plan and execute audience messaging during key fundraising events.

● Creatively raise awareness of Michigan Public’s mission to grow loyalty to the news service we provide, creating more engaged and loyal users.

● Partner with the station Marketing team to enhance and grow our digital marketing efforts.

Required Qualifications

● Demonstrated experience producing digital content in a journalism, marketing, audience engagement, communications, or related environment.

● Demonstrated experience writing and editing content for digital publication.

● Demonstrated experience producing photo and video content in a professional setting.

● Experience using content management systems (e.g., Grove, WordPress) to publish

digital content.

Desired Qualifications

These qualifications are valued but not required. We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet all of them.

● Experience managing or growing organizational social media accounts, with a strategic understanding of platform-specific content and audience behavior.

● Experience using analytics platforms (e.g., Google Analytics, social dashboards) to inform content decisions.

● Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (e.g., Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator) and/or collaborative design tools like Canva.

● Experience with email marketing platforms (e.g., Mailchimp, Constant Contact) and newsletter production.

● Experience collaborating across editorial, marketing, and development teams.

● Passion for public media and a belief in the value of independent journalism.

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

● Generous time off

● A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

● Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

● Life insurance

● Long-term disability coverage

● Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Modes of Work

Positions that are eligible for hybrid or mobile/remote work mode are at the discretion of the hiring department. Work agreements are reviewed annually at a minimum and are subject to change at any time, and for any reason, throughout the course of employment. Learn more about the work modes.

Additional Information

New hires are typically hired into the lower portion of the salary range, enabling employee growth within the range over time. Actual placement in the range is based on job-related skills and experience, as evaluated throughout the interview process. A higher salary is possible for exceptionally qualified candidates.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

U-M EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal employment opportunity employer.