Marketing and Events Summer Internship

Michigan Public is looking for Summer event interns to work in the Marketing department. These individuals will assist the Michigan Public Marketing Department in various aspects of event promotion, including researching promotional opportunities, assisting in day-to-day department operations, and planning and executing on-site events.

The primary duties of the internship are as follows:

Assist in planning and coordinating station events.

Work on-site at event location(s) to execute 1-2 events per week, on average.

Assist in posting events on the Michigan Public website and social media channels.

Work with station marketing partners to ensure consistent promotion of Michigan Public.

Handle internal paperwork and documentation as needed.

10-15 hours per week working various events, including Farmers Market Tour stops, Art Fairs, and other Michigan Public events. This internship pays $15/hour.

Includes working evening and weekend events. Must have a flexible schedule.

Individuals should be outgoing and enjoy engaging with listeners and public media audiences.

Must have a valid driver's license

Work may include traveling to events in markets outside of Ann Arbor.

Must be able to lift boxes, set up station tents, and displays.

Must be dependable.

How to Apply:

Please submit a resume and a cover letter to Suzanne Belanger, Director of Marketing- suzbelan@umich.edu with the subject line “Marketing and Events Internship Summer 2026”

University of Michigan EEO

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.

