Governors ask grid operator to "act urgently" on final approval of new high speed transmission lines

Operators of the electric power grid that includes Michigan are being urged by the governors of the states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois to approve a set of new high speed transmission lines "without delay."

High speed transmission lines are able to move large amounts of electricity over long distances. The new lines included in what the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) terms "Tranche 2" could add hundreds of gigawatts' worth of renewable energy to the region.

MISO The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) is the industry-affiliated agency responsible for maintaining the electric system in parts or all of 15 states in addition to the Canadian province of Canada.

Hundreds of gigawatts can produce a big chunk of the electricity relied on by millions of people in the midcontinent grid, which stretches from Manitoba in Canada to Louisiana.

"These critical lines will improve reliability in MISO territory, bolster resilience and save customers money," the governors said in a letter sent Tuesday. "Approving Tranche 2 without delay will help us build a robust regional grid providing broad access to lower-cost electricity generated from clean energy to our residents."

Laura Sherman, the head of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council, said the transmission lines will further connect states so they can export more of their electricity when they have an excess and import electricity when they need more.

"That is really important to do regionally," Sherman said. "We can't do this only within Michigan, we can't be an island."

Sherman said the transmission lines will also help the regional grid be less vulnerable to brownouts.

Tranche 1 received final approval from MISO in 2022, but the two transmission lines in that tranche slated for Michigan still need approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission. Transmission company ITC Michigan will perform the work.

The Tranche 1 lines are expected to add 50 GB of renewable energy to the MISO region.