Report: Michigan needs to spend additional $4 billion annually on roads and bridges

A new report finds Michigan needs to spend close to $4 billion a year in addition spending on roads and bridges.

The report comes from TRIP, which is non-profit that researches transportation issues.

Rob Coppersmith is the executive vice president of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association. He says the report highlights a growing problem.

“I hope that this turns a lightbulb on for people that understand Michigan has a funding problem,” said Coppersmith.

The state’s road funding issues come despite Michigan spending additional one-time state and federal funds in the past few years. Analysts say inflation has eaten into the additional funding.

The TRIP report finds people driving on poorly maintained roads lost commuting time due to congestion. and car repairs costs Michiganders $17 billion a year.

The TRIP report breaks down the cost in several localities:

TRIP

“If Michigan wants to be the state of growing population and increased business investment, we can not be complacent with the current condition of our infrastructure,” said Ed Noyola, the legislative director of the County Road Association of Michigan.

Much of Michigan’s road funding is paid for by fuel taxes.

Experts predict solving Michigan’s road funding problem will be made more challenging by increasing fuel efficient gasoline and diesel vehicles, along with Electric and hybrid vehicles.