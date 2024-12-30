Michigan will start accepting applications for federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure in January

Michigan will soon decide how to distribute $1.5 billion from the federal government to increase broadband access across the state. The application period opens January 9.

Organizations like nonprofits or government agencies can apply for funds to build infrastructure that will connect communities and locations that were previously underserved.

Michigan received one of the largest allotments of money from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. That’s a $42 billion infusion of money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law meant to build up the U.S.’ internet infrastructure.

About 30% of Michiganders don’t have access to broadband internet, according to state data .

It’s the speed needed for multiple devices to function in a home or business. And these days, people need the internet for a lot of things. Resources like telehealth appointments and online educational opportunities require a strong internet connection.

But there’s a gap in access to fast, consistent internet. Factors like income and geography can drastically affect whether residents can easily access the web.

There are hundreds of thousands of underserved locations across all 83 counties in Michigan, according to the state. The program will prioritize projects using fiber optic networks.

The application window closes on April 9. Preliminary awardees will be announced in mid to late 2025, according to the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office.