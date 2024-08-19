Trump returning to Michigan with stop in Howell Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump returns to Michigan on Tuesday with a campaign stop in Howell.

Howell is in deep-red Livingston County, where 60.5% percent of voters supported Trump four years ago, although President Joe Biden won the state with 50.6%.

Republican turnout will be critical for GOP prospects in Michigan this year. The political website 538's average of Michigan voter polls shows Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, is leading Trump statewide by just over three points.

The Trump event is not a campaign rally but is billed as a speech on crime and safety to be delivered at the Livingston County Sheriff’s office.

The Republican nominee’s last Michigan visit was roughly a month ago at a stop in Grand Rapids with his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.