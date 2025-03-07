© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Packed town hall gives Rep. Dingell and Washtenaw County Democrats an earful

By Kevin Meerschaert | WEMU
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:19 AM EST
An auditorium is full of people - rows in the foreground show people talking, greeting one another. The top portion shows an upper level of seats that are also full of people.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
WEMU
Residents pack a town hall meeting at an auditorium inside Washtenaw Community College on Thursday, March 6 2025.

An overflow crowd packed a town hall meeting Thursday night hosted by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) and the Washtenaw County’s legislative Democrats. And they gave their lawmakers an earful.

A line of 7 reps sit at a long table on an auditorium stage. Each has a folded paper name card and a microphone. There's a long velvet black curtain in the background and a gray table top cover.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
WEMU
(From left to right) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shrink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College on March 6, 2025.

About a thousand people filled the seats in a Washtenaw Community College auditorium and a large overflow room. The anger was focused mostly at the Trump administration but also Democrats who were told they need to fight harder.

Dingell says she’s been hearing from constituents continuously.

“I’m on the phone at 6 a.m. I’m on the phone until midnight. People are really hurting and think services aren’t being provided. I listen to people who are scared to death that they are going to lose their job every day.”

Dingell says she also understands the frustration some are feeling towards party leadership. But she asks supporters to focus on telling others the real life stories on how Trump and the GOP’s actions are hurting people.

Hundreds of people pack into a large overflow room at Washtenaw Community College. The ceilings are tall, white and angular. A projector is hung up and the crowd is facing the camera. Several rows of seats are full of people and dozens stand in the background against the tan walls of the room.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
WEMU
Rows of seats in a large overflow room were full of people. Others stood along the walls in the back of the room to watch the video feed.

State Representative Jennifer Conlin says they all have been getting flooded with calls and emails so the response was not surprising.

“It was sort of overwhelming and we knew that people are upset, people have questions, people are fearful, people are nervous, people are angry. You name the emotion," Conlin said.

Conlin says if one good thing is coming out of all the turmoil is that people who didn’t appreciate the federal government until now are learning all it does to help them.
Tags
News town hallDebbie DingellWashtenaw Community CollegeTrump cuts Michigan
Kevin Meerschaert | WEMU
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert | WEMU
Related Content