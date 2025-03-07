Packed town hall gives Rep. Dingell and Washtenaw County Democrats an earful

An overflow crowd packed a town hall meeting Thursday night hosted by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) and the Washtenaw County’s legislative Democrats. And they gave their lawmakers an earful.

Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU (From left to right) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shrink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College on March 6, 2025.

About a thousand people filled the seats in a Washtenaw Community College auditorium and a large overflow room. The anger was focused mostly at the Trump administration but also Democrats who were told they need to fight harder.

Dingell says she’s been hearing from constituents continuously.

“I’m on the phone at 6 a.m. I’m on the phone until midnight. People are really hurting and think services aren’t being provided. I listen to people who are scared to death that they are going to lose their job every day.”

Dingell says she also understands the frustration some are feeling towards party leadership. But she asks supporters to focus on telling others the real life stories on how Trump and the GOP’s actions are hurting people.

Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU Rows of seats in a large overflow room were full of people. Others stood along the walls in the back of the room to watch the video feed.

State Representative Jennifer Conlin says they all have been getting flooded with calls and emails so the response was not surprising.

“It was sort of overwhelming and we knew that people are upset, people have questions, people are fearful, people are nervous, people are angry. You name the emotion," Conlin said.

Conlin says if one good thing is coming out of all the turmoil is that people who didn’t appreciate the federal government until now are learning all it does to help them.